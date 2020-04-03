Safest Ways to Store Your Vacation Photos and Videos

We all have a lot of important files such as images of children, all kinds of documents, videos, projects, customer information, and so on. Computer users generally do not know that they can lose all data any time in case of a hard disk failure, even if the computer is brand new! That’s why it’s so important to find the safest way to store them. Sometimes it is necessary to use video/audio converters, so you can check out AudioConverter.co to find out why it is one of the best.

How to convert audio files online?

Do you want to quickly and easily convert a song from, say, WAV to MP3 without downloading any tools? If yes, then keep reading.

Instructions

To convert an audio file, you need to go to a specific site and drag that file into the provided field.

Then select the format you want to convert it to. Finally, click Convert.

Once the conversion is complete, click the green button. If you have dragged multiple files at once, click on “Download All.”

And that is it! It’s not hard, is it? If you want to convert files of other formats, we recommend that you see the website above.

How to do video conversion and compression?

If you want to do it yourself, you only need to follow this guide:

1 – Demux, separate audio, and video conversion and mux

This method is used by those who have the most experience and knowledge of video compression.

Step 1 – Demuxing

First, you need to demux an audio-video (container) file you want to convert. By doing so, you extract pure audio (audio stream) and clear video (video stream).

First, you need to demux an audio-video (container) file you want to convert. By doing so, you extract pure audio (audio stream) and clear video (video stream). Step 2 – Convert Audio

The audio you received by demoing the first step is now converted to the audio format you want with the help of special audio conversion tools.

The audio you received by demoing the first step is now converted to the audio format you want with the help of special audio conversion tools. Step 3 – Convert video

The video you received in the first step is now converted to the desired video format using special video conversion tools.

The video you received in the first step is now converted to the desired video format using special video conversion tools. Step 4 – Create a new file

Finally, you get the original audio track and the latest video clip mixed into the desired container file using the mixer tool.

2 – Automatic conversion

Converters are programs that specialize in conversion from one format to another. They also perform according to the steps described in step A, but they do it automatically. Converters are, therefore, ideal for people with less knowledge and experience.

Step 1 – Open the file you want to convert

Step 2 – Select the video format

Step 3 – Select the audio format

Step 4 – Select the container file format

3 – Convert only videos from a container

If you only want to convert the video and keep the audio unchanged, then the following steps are required:

Step 1 – Demux

You should demux your Audio-Video (container) file first. That way, you extract pure audio (audio stream) and clear video (video stream).

You should demux your Audio-Video (container) file first. That way, you extract pure audio (audio stream) and clear video (video stream). Step 2 – Convert the video

The video you received in the first step is now converted to the desired video format using special video conversion tools.

The video you received in the first step is now converted to the desired video format using special video conversion tools. Step 3 – Create a new file

Finally, you unmix the unmodified audio and the latest video to the desired container file using the Mockup tool.

4 – Convert only audio tracks from the container

If you only want to convert audio and keep the video unchanged, then the following steps are required:

Step 1 – Demux

You should demux your Audio-Video (container) file first. That way, you extract pure audio (audio stream) and clear video (video stream).

You should demux your Audio-Video (container) file first. That way, you extract pure audio (audio stream) and clear video (video stream). Step 2 – convert the audio track

The audio you received by performing the first step is now converted to the audio format you want with the help of special audio conversion tools.

The audio you received by performing the first step is now converted to the audio format you want with the help of special audio conversion tools. Step 3 – Open a new file

Finally, you edit the unmodified video and the latest audio to the desired container file using the MIX tool.

5 – Video-only conversion, followed by an audio remix

Some video compression programs have improperly converted audio, so it is recommended that you do not convert audio to them.

Step 1 – Perform demux audio

Only remove audio from a container file to convert to a separate program.

Only remove audio from a container file to convert to a separate program. Step 2 – Convert audio

The audio you received in the first step is now converted to the audio format you want with the help of special audio conversion tools.

The audio you received in the first step is now converted to the audio format you want with the help of special audio conversion tools. Step 3 – Open the file you want to convert

In the video conversion application, open the Audio-Video container file you want to save.

In the video conversion application, open the Audio-Video container file you want to save. Step 4 – mute the audio

Since you have already explicitly converted the sound, you should turn off audio conversion and turn off copying audio to a new container file.

Since you have already explicitly converted the sound, you should turn off audio conversion and turn off copying audio to a new container file. Step 5 – Convert the video

Once you have opened the file and turned off the audio, you can now convert more. When the process is complete, you will receive a container file, but it will only contain a video.

Once you have opened the file and turned off the audio, you can now convert more. When the process is complete, you will receive a container file, but it will only contain a video. Step 6 – Perform the remix with the audio

You should remux the container file that you have received in the previous step using the tools provided for it. When setting up the remix, be sure to add the new audio track you received in step 2.

In the process of remixing, a new container file with video and audio will be created.

Additional methods for the most advanced

Some container files have special features, such as embedding subtitles, chapters, menus, and other advanced features. When preparing a file in this format, you should also follow specific steps, such as: converting the subtitle to the appropriate size, adding a caption, assigning chapters, entering meta tag information, creating a menu, programming the functionality, etc.

DVD Creation – All in one DVD authoring software (for beginners)

It is a way to make a DVD tailored for total beginners. Complete DVD production is done in only one DVD authoring program.

Step 1 – Open the video files you want to become DVD Video content

It’s usually enough to drag the video files into the window of the program you are making the DVD with.

Step 2 – Adjust if needed

You can usually set the following options:

The size of a DVD

You can choose whether it is a DVD-5 (nominal capacity of 4.7 GB) or DVD-9 (nominal capacity 8.5 GB).

You can choose whether it is a DVD-5 (nominal capacity of 4.7 GB) or DVD-9 (nominal capacity 8.5 GB). Video order

If you have uploaded more than one video to a DVD, then you usually can set the order in which these videos will be played.

If you have uploaded more than one video to a DVD, then you usually can set the order in which these videos will be played. Will he have a DD menu or not

Here you choose whether the DVD will have a list for selecting the video you play. If you decide not to include a menu, then you can only pick the video using the “NextTtitle” buttons on the remote control of your DVD player.

Step 3 – Burn a DVD

There are three options:

Burn DVD from DVD authoring software

Some DVD authoring programs can burn the DVD themselves. In that case, things are the simplest. When prompted, insert a blank DVD + R or DVD-R.

Prepared DVD has been recorded as an image file

You can burn a DVD from an image file using any program that can burn a DVD from image files.

The contents of the DVD have been prepared in the VIDEO_TS folder

When it comes to this folder, things are a bit more complicated. You must not touch the contents of the VIDEO_TS folder. You can burn a VIDEO_TS folder (with content) to DVD using programs that have this function. Make sure that the application with which you burn the disc has the capacity of burning a DVD Video disc.

Conclusion

Conversion of your photos and videos takes a little effort, but those memories remain for life! You only need to choose the right converter.

We hope this thorough guide will be of great help to you!