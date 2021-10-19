Royal Ladies’ Look In Their Favorite Winter Boots

Royal ladies have been setting up trends with glamorous gowns, extravagant hats, and expensive pumps. Considering their infinite sources it’s no wonder that we always see them in flawless editions on every single occasion. The same goes for their shoes’ choices, especially with fashionable boots of all sorts – ankle boots, knee-high, flat, laced up, and high-heeled ones. So, let’s look at some of the most memorable winter looks.

The Duchess of Cambridge proved that you can look fashionable even when walking through the mud. Bulky boots were just right for the weather and Kate managed to look adorable pairing them with a red puffy jacket and blue jeans.

Megan Markle is famous for wearing mostly dark, or pastel colors, so seeing her in green boots was quite refreshing. The Duchess of Sussex was ready for Britain’s often wet and cold climate.

It seems like Kate Middleton loves her leather tassel high boots since she wore them numerous times on so many different occasions. And for a good reason – they are stylish and would go perfectly with anything, jeans or skirts.

Megan Markle was all about comfort at this event. Black rubber boots did the trick when she had to walk on wet grass and mud. Still, she managed to make it look stylish even though the occasion was very casual.

Princess Beatrice is known for her eccentric style, especially hats that she loves to experiment with. This time, the Princess toned down her outfit so that her boots would take the spotlight. And they did. High-heeled, studded boots made her look classy and chic.

It is believed that Princess Diana used her outfits to get secret messages across. Her every piece of clothing was supposed to tell something to the public, to reflect her deepest inner feelings. For this occasion, just days before Christmas, Lady Di wore bright red, festive boots paired with a beige dress.

A lady in red has brightened up the happening with her perfectly put outfit. High-heeled, laced-up boots, black tights, and a red dress made her look flawless as always.

The Duchess of Sussex pulled off the perfect winter combination. A lighter, cream coat, paired with a light brown hat, bag, and slouchy boots. She looked stylish and relaxed at the same time. Well done, the queen of autumn colors.

The plaid coat dress paired with black, high-heeled boots looks like a perfect combination on Kate. Although everything looks perfect on her, this outfit was one of Kate’s favorites since she mastered the art of wearing coat dresses properly.

The Queen is known as someone who loves to spend time outdoors, whether taking care of horses or going hunting. For this occasion, Queen Elizabeth II chose a simple, practical, and functional outfit that included her knee-high boots that were perfect for muddy terrain.