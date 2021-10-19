The Most Memorable Moments From The 2021 Emmy Awards

Unlike last years’ Emmy when we had to enjoy the virtual version of it, this year the stars gathered in person to celebrate and have fun. Still, not everything went without a hitch. Among many brilliant moments, others were just plain hard to watch and listen to. So, here are the best and the worst ones of the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The opening of this year’s event was phenomenal. The stars gathered on stage to perform in memory of late Biz Markie. Cedric the Entertainer started off to “Just a Friend”. He passed the mic to LL Cool J, and from here on the stars continued to rap to the beat – Lil Dicky, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, and Rita Wilson. It nicely set the mood for the rest of the evening.

Jessica Hobbs won an Emmy for her directing of “War” episode of “The Crown”. She was the 12th woman ever to win the award in history. Lucia Annielo also won for her work in “Hacks”. Hobbs gave a moving speech after accepting the award: “Not a lot of women have won this award, so I feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of some extraordinary people and I’m very grateful for the path they led”.

Cedric the Entertainer tried to cheer up the audience but failed miserably. The sketches involved throwing Tom Brady a football from one boat to another and cracking the uncomfortable “all flies matter” joke. You would think that after so many things happen last year, Cedric would come up with some fresher jokes.

Michael K. Williams passed away from an overdose only a few weeks before the event. Even though he did not win in his category, Kerry Washington paid tribute to the great actor. His work in “The Wire” and “Lovecraft Country” will always be remembered by fans. “Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you”, Kerry said about the late actor.

“Schitt’s Creek” was a winner last year, winning the awards in all major categories. However, this year the cast was supposed to make a sketch, and they did, but it went horribly wrong. Not only that no one was laughing at their lukewarm jokes, but it kept dragging on forever.

An amazing sketch was put together by Fred Savage called “Where the F— is my Emmy?”. It included all the actors that never got the award, whining and grunting about it, including Jason Alexander and Zooey Deschanel. It finished off with Dr. Phil saying: “If you want an Emmy, get yourself booked on Ted Lasso or The Crown”.

Talk about the white male entitlement. Scott Frank won an Emmy Award for directing “The Queen’s Gambit” and stepped on the stage to accept the award thanking everyone. But, no. It took Frank three music wrap-it-up tunes, to say what he wanted. We get it, there is little time to speak about your and your team’s achievement, but this is also a televised event that costs millions of dollars to produce. Still, he kept going making everyone uncomfortable while the crew behind the scenes were probably pulling their hairs.

When the crew and cast of “Ted Lasso” show accepted their awards beautiful moments happened. Not only that we all think that the show is one of the most heartwarming ones on television, but the cast showed such support for each other that it left us all teary-eyed.

“The Queen’s Gambit” won the awards, but were definite losers when it comes to respect and comradeship. The producer, William Horberg, accepted another award for the show, praising Anya Taylor-Joy for “bringing sexy back to chess”. What about her acting talent? Her charisma and hard work she put into the show? There was no mention of this, humiliating Anya while making everyone else feel awkward.

Michaela Coel won an Emmy for her writing in “I May Destroy You”. She proved to be a darling, poetic soul even when she delivered her written speech that sounded more like a poem than a thank-you list. Well deserved! Olivia Colman captured all our feeling about Coel getting the reward in a few words: “Michaela Coel, f—yeah!”.