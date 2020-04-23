Richard Gere Becomes a Father At 70

One of the most popular Hollywood actors alive, Richard Gere, has become a father yet again. At the age of 70, he became the father of another son.

Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva, 37, welcomed the young boy in privacy away from the media and public eyes. This is their second child together, after their first son Alexander was born in February of 2018. So far, the baby boy’s name is not known.

Both of them have children from their prior marriages too. Gere has a 20-year-old son Homer with his former wife Carey Lowell. On the other hand, Silva has a 7-year-old son Albert from her marriage with businessman Govind Friedland.

Although the age difference is quite vast, Gere and Silva are madly in love with each other and they could not be happier about another child in their life. Who knows, maybe this isn’t their final one!