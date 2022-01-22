Anyone who has ever experienced a migraine knows what a nuisance they are. Migraines are described as harsh, pulsing, or throbbing pangs of pain in a single area of the head. According to research, millions of people experience migraines on a regular basis all around the world.

As a matter of fact, migraines can occur whenever and however. Sometimes people have specific triggers while some do not. For instance, maybe you experience a migraine the day you decide to plan to have a bunch of out-of-town guests.

Or maybe your migraine predictably begins to occur during your crucial meeting with a client. Simply put, migraines happen unexpectedly, tend to be quite unpredictable, and can be responsible for disrupting even the best relaxation plans.

There are many ways to reduce your risk of migraine, and experts at health2delivery managed to narrow it down to 8 ways you can reduce the occurrence of migraines.

Top 8 Tips to Reduce Migraine Occurrence

Reducing the chance becomes incredibly easy if you are already aware of your migraine triggers. Although the exact causes of migraine have not yet been pinpointed, researchers have agreed on one fact; genetics, along with an individual’s environment, plays a vital role in the manifestation of migraines.

Anyway, being aware of your migraine triggers can let you adjust those you can actually control, which would consequently help you decrease migraine’s impact on your functional life.

1. Avoid Loud Noises and Flashing Lights

You may or may not be familiar with the concept of sensory overload or sensory stimulation. Sensory stimulation occurs when a person bounds up using two or three senses simultaneously. Similarly, sensory overload occurs when a person uses all five of their senses which overwhelms the brain and triggers flight or fight mode.

As a result, flashing lights (for instance, strobe lights), loud noises, and sensory stimulation cause migraine headaches. Although these stimuli prove to be hard to avoid, you can try taking yourself out of situations where such stimuli are present. You should avoid the following:

Going on a drive during night-time

Watching a movie in a theater

Attending nightclubs or crowded venues like concerts

Getting the glare from the sun in your eyes

Sitting in front of the TV or computer screen for too long

Keeping the brightness level and audio of digital screens too high

2. Foods and Drinks

It is better to steer clear of the following foods as they are known to initiate migraines:

Chocolate (Dark and regular)

Red wine

Processed Meats

Sweeteners

Cheese (All kinds)

You can also try different foods and document your experience to determine which foods and drinks trigger a headache for you. Eventually, you will know what exactly you need to stay away from. Most of the time, the culprit tends to be foods and beverages containing caffeine or alcohol.

3. Hormones

Hormonal change is a common cause of migraines. It has been suggested that hormones play a noteworthy role in terms of migraines. Many women have reported experiencing an increase in migraine headaches during, or just before, their menstrual cycle.

Women, especially, should be careful with their diets and exercise regularly during this time. This carefulness proves to be beneficial in the long term as the symptoms are eased. Furthermore, oral contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) have been reported to increase the severity of migraines among women and men.

4. Supplements

While many treat their migraines with the help of medication, it does not mean that you should prevent or reduce the effects with it. There are several other supplements you can consume, resulting in a reduced impact of migraines. This fact stems from the fact that one requires proper nutrients to function properly. Now, taking herbs and minerals might help you keep symptoms of migraines at bay.

In fact, magnesium deficiency is known to contribute to the initiation of migraines. Therefore, if you take a magnesium supplement every day, you could increase the chance of lessening migraine outbreaks.

5. Keep an Eye on the Weather

Many studies claim that the weather changes cause an individual to experience mood swings. So, it is natural that changes in the weather directly impact your migraine patterns. Building on that, high levels of humidity and hot temperatures, in general, can stimulate headaches. The same goes for a rainy day. So, If the weather becomes unbearable for you, you might want to step inside and take a break to avoid the occurrence of a migraine.

6. Healthy Sleeping and Eating Schedule

As human beings, we can not survive without food. An unhealthy eating pattern causes several issues for the human body. So, suppose you made a habit of fasting or skipping meals – you can imagine the toll it takes on your body. It can easily lead to migraine headaches. That is why you need to make sure you eat at appropriate times and never skip meals to avoid migraines altogether.

Similarly, lack of sleep or an unhealthy sleeping pattern can provoke migraine symptoms.

7. Exercise Regularly

It is essential to exercise regularly since keeping your body and mind healthy leads to fewer migraines. It is necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle; however, intense exercises can be responsible for triggering migraines. Make sure your routine works well with your body.

8. Aromatherapy

One of the most common and preferred methods of reducing the chances of a migraine is aromatherapy. Aromatherapy results in a soothing, pleasurable experience for many. However, it is vital to experiment with aromatherapy first since certain people end up having fragrance sensitivities. As a result, migraines are triggered due to the essential oils used for aromatherapy.

While some people invest in aromatherapy machines, a few other affordable options are also available. For example, you can buy candles containing essential oils or spray essential oils in your personal space straight from the bottle.

Following are some of the oils recommended by experts:

Peppermint Oil

Lavender Oil

Basil

Angelicae Dahuricae Radix

Chuanxiong Rhizoma

Chamomile

Anise

Garlic

Rose

The Bottom Line

Migraines are becoming more and more common. That is why it is essential to be aware of the remedies regarding the problem. Implementing healthy lifestyle choices into your life can solve most of your problems, including reducing the risk of migraines.