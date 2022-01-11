Things To Know Before Using Essential Oils For The First Time

Essential oils are natural oils that are pressed from plants, flowers, and other parts of the plant. Essential oils contain antioxidants that help slow down aging in skin cells. It can be used to treat many different illnesses like asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, herpes simplex virus (HSV-1), herpes simplex virus (HSV-2), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), multiple sclerosis (MS), osteoarthritis, postherpetic neuralgia, snoring, and wrinkles.

The physical benefits of aromatherapy include increased relaxation and improved moods. Use essential oils in your aromatherapy diffuser for a relaxing environment or add them to unscented body lotion or just diffuse it into the air around you for a nice relaxing environment.

There are several different types of essential oils you can use:

1. Pure Essential Oils

Is a volatile oil that comes from the leaves, bark, roots, and other parts of plants. Examples would be Oregano Oil, Lavender Oil, and Lemon Grass Oil. Pure essential oils must contain 100% pure extract from the original plant material. It does not need to have any additives or preservatives as it is already 100% oil extract from the source.

For example, lemongrass contains citral which is known for its strong earthy scent. They can be used in diffusers by adding 8 to 15 drops into the water. When using it diluted on your skin, make sure to first test it by applying a small amount to your skin.

Pure Essential Oils are known for being safe, gentle, and often times with no side effects. They also have very strong smells that can be overwhelming sometimes with just one or two drops in a diffuser/room in some cases. However, you can always use less in the diffuser in order to make it last longer if the smell is too strong for your liking or spread them out over different days when using more than one oil at once

This is what is commonly found on most store shelves since they are easier to produce in mass quantities. There are several factors that go into creating this type of essential oil, which are: If the product was distilled via steam distillation or via cold compression, if it’s a by-product of another industry or is a by-product from the same industry it was harvested from, and what is in the carrier oil.

2. Fragrance Oils

These oils are a synthetic creation in a lab that does not have any true scent from being pressed from plants/flowers/etc. A lot of time this oil can contain many different chemicals with no names you would be able to understand since they do not follow the same guidelines as food items for labeling. Along with fragrance oils, there are also essential oils diluted with carrier oils. It’s either combined into jojoba oil, fractionated coconut oil, etc. You can find these at most craft stores or online at wholesale pricing.

These oils are not 100% pure essential oils. They are either mixed with carrier oils or other things like fragrance oils to make it last longer on the shelf before selling, increase the staying power of the scent, or just create a more potent smell that many people prefer. Typically when looking at the ingredients list there will be mention of what it is diluted in, either jojoba oil (and/or) fractionated coconut oil for example.

Fragrance oils should never be applied directly onto your skin; this can lead to irritation and redness along with possible rashes or burn spots depending on how your body reacts to them. If you do use these types of oils they should always be diluted by adding it to a carrier oil (jojoba, fractionated coconut oil) first.

Essential oils are used to treat many illusions and diseases including cancer, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), diabetes complications, depression, insomnia, osteoporosis, and stress.

Although these are considered natural oils we still do not recommend them for use without diluting. You can find these listed on the back of the bottle with percentages for how much is contained in it. It is also advisable to never use any essential oil without knowing what part(s) of the plant were used to create it. For example, calling an ingredient “rose” does not tell you where on the plant it came from or how it was distilled/processed which could alter its chemical makeup dramatically.

We always recommend checking with your doctor before starting any kind of new regimen. Oils are not intended to substitute for traditional medicine, but rather work alongside it where possible.

Names can be deceiving

For example “Lavender” could mean only the flower was used or perhaps that’s all that was used to create the oil. If you’re unsure what part(s) of the plant were used then you should contact the company directly before using it in order to get more information on what went into making it. We recommend doing your own research online about each essential oil if you are uncertain so you don’t waste money on ones you may never use – much better than wasting money!

Check where the oil was manufactured

Making sure the company is reputable and they actually grow their product is incredibly important. You can find information on most companies, but… you should look for certifications by certain agencies that ensure they are following strict guidelines before harvesting, distilling, storing, bottling, etc. Since oils are natural you want to make sure it’s something you would be comfortable eating if it were an actual food product.

Conclusion

There is no one answer to what essential oils can do for you and your family. Certain oils may not work the same way for everyone, so we recommend always patch testing a small amount of an ingredient before diving headfirst into making it part of your daily routine.

Be cautious when purchasing carrier or fragrance oils:

– If they are undiluted then they can still cause irritation and redness as well as rashes and burn spots

– Look for those that are 100% pure, organic, and cold-pressed (the less processing the better)

– Avoid any carrier or fragrance oils containing: Mineral oil, paraffinum liquidum, petrolatum, and mineral oil lye (all these 3 ingredients are known carcinogens and should never go on your skin)

– Check what part(s) of the plant were used to make it: like if it was only the flower then you’re good, but if they say “Lavender” which could mean Lavandula Officinalis (usually just called Lavender), then it could be Lavandula Angustifolia or another variety.

For more info on essential oils visit pureoilsindia.com or a similar resource.