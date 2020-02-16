Reality TV Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in her Apartment

Former host of the reality TV show “Love Island” Caroline Flack has passed away at 40. It is thought she committed suicide on Valentine’s Day. Her lifeless body was found in her apartment, and the family was immediately informed.

Rumors of her death started to spread on Twitter until the sad news were finally confirmed.

She has recently come back to England from Los Angeles where she was staying following her assault on her ex-boyfriend, Louis, who is 13 years younger than her. This is what caused her to stop being the host of her show, a job that gave her fame and influence in the industry.

Although she led a glamorous life like most in her line of work, she had issues with her love life and could never find happiness.

Her career began in 2011 when she appeared in a TV movie “Is Harry on the Boat?” after which more roles came until she became a host. Except “Love Island”, she worked on “The X Factor” and many other TV shows and competitions.

“Love Island was my life for five full years. It is the best TV show,” Flack said last December following her resignation.