9 PPE Items that Businesses and Families Need In 2020

In the past, it was mainly hospitals and medical facilities that needed to stock up on personal protective equipment, also known as PPE. Due to the recent pandemic, virtually all businesses and households need some type of PPE. This equipment helps stop the spread of germs and can keep people safer than they would be without it. It’s also important to note that some businesses are now required to have certain items on hand for both employees and customers.

Where to Find PPE in a Pandemic

Finding certain PPE items can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. Thankfully, with a quick online search, many highly sought-after protective items can be found with a few clicks of a mouse. A great resource for online PPE is exchangeppe.com. Shopping online allows business owners and families to get what they need without having to go store to store in person to look for things. Items ordered can be shipped directly to a home or a business, allowing for minimal contact.

What Types of PPE are Needed?

Every business, family, and even individuals should have PPE on hand to help prevent the spread of germs, viruses, and bloodborne pathogens, as well as enhance personal safety. What is needed depends on the task at hand and the level of exposure. Not everyone will need everything on the list, but there are a few items that should be non-negotiable.

PPE items to consider ordering include:

1. Face Masks in Assorted Sizes

Face masks are good to stock up on, as many businesses require customers and employees to wear masks to enter. Some areas also require anyone in public to have a mask on. These items cover the nose and mouth and are made to keep germs from being spread person to person through the air.

These masks come in assorted sizes, such as child and adult. Masks come in one-time use and reusable versions. If ordering single-use masks, these are good to stock up on, as most masks are one-time use. Even reusable versions can get lost, dirty, or damaged, so it’s a good idea to have some extras on hand.

2. Faceshields Keep Germs from Entering Eyes

Many people confuse face masks and face shields, but a face shield covers a person’s eyes. A face shield is traditionally made of plastic and is see-through. Some versions cover only the eyes, while others cover the entire face. Depending on their suggested use, a person may need to have a mask on under their face shield. The purpose of the shields is to keep germs from entering the wearer’s eyes.

3. Gloves Keep Germs off of Hands

Gloves are needed to keep germs from getting on people’s hands and can help people feel safer when they have to touch high-risk items. If the person has an open sore or a cut on their hands, the gloves keep the germs from entering the body through the wound and infecting the person. Gloves also come in handy when the person has to touch something dirty, like soiled linens. Just as face masks come in assorted sizes, gloves come in different sizes too.

4. Hand Sanitizer Kills Germs Without Water

Hand sanitizer is currently one of the most sought-after items, as it works quickly to kill germs on hands even when there isn’t a water supply available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the sanitizer be at least sixty percent alcohol to be property effective. Businesses, offices, and individuals need to keep a supply on hand so everyone can have access to disinfect their hands safely and effectively.

5. Disinfectants Kill Germs Almost Instantly

Many businesses stock up on disinfectants to help keep their customers and employees safe. Spray disinfectant can be sprayed on items that are used frequently, such as door handles and fixtures in bathrooms. Wipes are another good option and can be used to disinfect countertops, tables, and any hard surface where germs may lie.

6. Gowns Protect Clothing from Spreading Germs

Many people think gowns are just for patients in a hospital. In terms of PPE, medical professionals need gowns to wear over their clothes. If they come in contact with someone sick, that person may sneeze and cough near them and get the germs on the staff’s clothing. If the medical staff has a gown on over their clothes, they can quickly take the gown off and throw it away, throwing the germs away with it. Changing gowns between patients and throwing the infected one away also protects the next patient being seen.

7. Foggers for Sanitizing Infected Areas

If an area, room, or an entire building is suspected to have been infected, it may take a fogger to disinfect it. Foggers help sanitize large areas quickly and efficiently. These come in an assortment of price points, each with their own features. Some are handheld and require a user to operate it, while others are automatic and do not require a human to hold and run the machine.

8. Dispensers Encourage Hand Sanitizing

Dispensers allow people to help themselves to hand soap and hand sanitizer as needed. They come in wall-mount and stand-alone versions and are great for bathrooms and high trafficked areas. Businesses place stands around stores and offices to encourage people to sanitize as they go.

9. Thermometers No Longer Go in Your Mouth

In the past, school nurses, hospitals, and doctor’s offices were the only ones using thermometers daily, and they were doing so orally. Now, many stores, businesses, amusement parks, and even restaurants are using infrared thermometers on guests before they allow entry. An above-normal temperature can be a sign that a person is sick and perhaps contagious, so businesses are taking guests’ temps before they enter to protect staff and other guests. Infrared thermometers allow a person’s temperature to be taken without having to touch the person, which keeps germs off the thermometer.

In conclusion, there are many types of PPE available, each with a different use. While not everyone needs gowns, all businesses and households should have a supply of hand sanitizer and face masks available. Now that these items can be ordered online, they are easy to find and readily available.