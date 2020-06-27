6 Things You Need to Know About Choosing Pool Resurfacing

Having a swimming pool in your backyard does not only provide a wide range of health benefits to you and your family members but, it is also a perfect tool for cooling down after a long and hot day. However, what should you do when the surface starts to crack, peel, flake, and when it becomes rough?

If these things are happening to the surface of your pool, you might want to consider resurfacing it. Now, before you go ahead and call a resurfacing company, there are some things that you should know, as well as some things that you’ll need to consider. Let’s take a closer look at the 6 things you need to know before you choose to resurface:

How Long Will it Take?

The very first thing you are probably interested in is how long will it take for the resurfacing company to execute the project. Generally, it usually takes from 5 days to a week. Of course, the entire project could be delayed by the weather – especially rain – and in this case, it could last up to 2 weeks to conclude everything.

You might be wondering – why will it take 2 weeks if rain falls? Well, everything must be perfectly dry in order for the workers to work on your pool. If it is not completely dry and they carry on working, you might be making an expensive mistake, one that will cause you to pay for another resurfacing project.

What Finishes Can I Choose From?

There are actually a lot of coatings that you can choose, but the three, most popular kinds of coatings that you can opt for, including:

Plaster – which is a blend of quartz sand or limestone and water, as well as concrete. It is most commonly applied to the walls by using a trowel, and although it is white, it can be colored to fit the design and color. It is, perhaps, the least expensive option, and it is classic and simple. There are some drawbacks as well such as that it is rough and that you’ll want to maintain it weekly.

Aggregate – which is created from a mix of materials such as glass grains, quartz, gravel, and concrete. Once the contractors apply it to the walls, they’ll clean the first layer of cement to expose the stones. You can either choose polished or displayed aggregates. When it is exposed it will have a bumpy surface, on the other hand, by choosing polished, you’ll get a smooth, gentle exterior.

Tile – which is normally made from rock, glass, or porcelain, tile is probably the most popular option. If you are searching for something that’ll provide you with a natural feel and look, tile might be your best option. Additionally, it is easier to maintain than other coating options.

While on the topic of coatings, you should know that not all companies will offer the same thing. For instance, some companies offer only plaster layers, while others such as poolresurfacingchandler.com offer a wide range of finishes, including the three aforementioned ones. This is why you must check what each company offers before you choose to hire them.

How Do I Know When Its Time For Resurfacing?

Of course, you might be thinking about resurfacing your pool, but, if you are not sure about whether or not it needs it, you should go outside, and take a moment to see whether or not there are some common signs. If you notice that there are stains that are quite difficult to remove, that the surface is rough, or that there are leaks, you should call a resurfacing expert immediately.

If you do not manage to call them on time, it might get damaged even further, which can lead to problems that are more difficult, complex, and more expensive to repair. Hence, if you ever notice that something is wrong with it, do not wait, instead, call an expert immediately.

Can I do it by Myself?

The answer to this question is ‘yes’, however, you should keep in mind that your pool is constantly in water, which means that it will not forgive any mistakes made. What does this mean? Well, it means that you can do it by yourself, but, you’ll need to be extra careful about what you are doing.

One small mistake can lead to some serious problems, hence, ensure that you know what you are doing. Luckily for you, there are various online tutorials, but, if you are not completely sure about whether or not you can do it, it might be best for you to call a professional that can help.

What Can I Do to Make The Surface Last Longer?

Once you are done with resurfacing your pool, you should ensure that it is properly maintained. By doing so every week, you can actually prolong the overall lifetime of it. Additionally, this will not only help with keeping the surface in good condition but, it will also be healthier for you.

Keep in mind that you’ll also need to purchase a water testing kit. These kits can tell you whether or not the chemical balance in the water is good or not. This will not only ensure the longevity of your pool but, it will also keep you and your family members safe from dangerous chemicals.

What Should I Consider When Choosing a Company?

We mentioned earlier that you’ll want to check what services they offer, however, there are other things that you must consider as well. For starters, read the reviews other people left since this will tell you whether or not they had a good experience with a particular company.

Next, you should also compare the prices since you’ll not want to be paying a lot of money for something that you could have gotten cheaper. And lastly, consider the experience the employees have. You do not want someone working on your pool if they do not have the experience.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various things that you need to know and comprehend when it comes to choosing to resurface your pool. So, now that you know what you need to consider, you should not lose any more time. Instead, head to your backyard, and determine whether or not your need to take care of your pool’s surface.