5 Benefits of Internet Radio

Many of us still prefer to listen to regular radio. It is the place where we can listen to our favorite bands, discover new artists, discover something new, and learn about the current status of traffic. It might not be the best way to consume this type of information, but it is simple, it’s basic and all you have to do is just press one button in your car or on your phone. You don’t have to download any kind of application, you don’t have to create an account or any of that stuff.

However, there is one alternative that will maintain that simplicity which you enjoy, while still offering you all of those benefits that you can find on applications such as Spotify, YouTube music, and so on. And that alternate solution is Internet radio. I believe that this is the future of consuming daily information. It’s more reliable, it’s faster and you are not limited to a local station. In fact, you can get access to every station globally.

If you’re one of those people that are still unsure why you should switch to Internet radio, here are some of the benefits of using it.

1. A wide variety of choice

One of the biggest and most obvious reasons why Internet radio is superior to traditional broadcast is because you have a much larger variety of stations. There is no limit to how much broadcast you can receive or how much there can be in one area. There is also no distance limit. It doesn’t matter whether you are in the United States, in Europe or Asia. You can switch to any station you want since there is no traditional broadcasting and because everything is done through the Internet.

Traditional broadcasting has a certain limit to its range. I’m sure that you have probably experienced this several times in your life. The most common way to experience this is when going to another city or on a vacation by car. Your receiver is on, you are listening to some podcast or music, and then suddenly that station is completely gone. The frequency that you are on now emits nothing. This is because you went out of the broadcasting station’s range.

While with Internet radio, you can use it from one side of the planet to the other. It doesn’t really matter where you are located. The only important thing is to have a good Internet connection to ensure that there are no interruptions in your listening experience.

2. A smaller amount of intrusive ads

All of us know that listening to traditional radio is completely free. You do not have to pay any extra charges for your car because every vehicle comes with its own receiver. That is the standard today. Which makes people wonder about where they get the income from. How do stations that are broadcasting 24/7 actually get any money? Well, the answer to this question is quite simple. The advertisements that are in between every song or doing podcasts breaks are more than enough to provide a good income for those people to maintain their station.

I guess there really is no room to complain about traditional broadcasting that, right? Well, considering that there is an advertisement every couple of minutes, it can get a bit annoying. Listening to the same ad every single day can make a person crazy. And just because it’s free doesn’t make things any better. In fact, most people would probably pay a premium to avoid listening to these annoying and intrusive ads.

Fortunately, things are a little bit different when it comes to Internet radio. Most stations are free, but their number of ads between songs or use is much smaller. It is not as intrusive and annoying which is why I believe it is the better option when comparing the two. There is even the option of paying a premium which will get you stations that do not have any kind of ads.

3. Sound quality

Like I already mentioned above, traditional radio relies completely on the broadcasting station. The weaker the broadcast, the weaker the signal which ultimately leads to a bad experience for the listener. What is even worse is the fact that most stations already have the best equipment possible which means improving the quality of the sound and the range of the frequency is not possible. I don’t think there will be any major improvements in the near future.

However, according to chilloutradio Internet radio delivers a much better sound quality since it does not rely on broadcasting equipment. The quality of the sound will not drop because of bad reception. Sure, your Internet connection might slow down a couple of times, but it still won’t be as bad as the experience with traditional radio. Today, there are so many towers for the broadband cellular network out there, it is almost impossible not to have a connection. Whether you are in the desert or deep in the woods, you probably will still get at least two or three bars of connection.

4. You can finally remove your car’s antenna

While I wouldn’t exactly say that this is a direct benefit of Internet radio, but at least you can finally get rid of that silly looking antenna on the top of your car. At least for me personally it looks so out of place and it can even cause a problem when taking it to an automatic car wash. I know, this is a bit nitpicky, but it’s still some kind of a benefit for someone.

5. Frequent updates

Unlike traditional radio, Internet stations are not as limited with the content they can broadcast. And the moment they get new content, they just release a quick update on the website or on their app and they are good to go. What’s even better is the fact that they usually have frequent updates which means you experience and you think every other day.

It seems to me like Internet radio is obviously the superior service these days and I don’t see the reason why you shouldn’t use it in your daily life.