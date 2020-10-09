A Brief Review of Personal Insurance Policies – 2020 Guide

Consumers need to find the right policies for covering their assets fully and preventing financial loss. The coverage level they choose for the assets defines the replacement options and what type of protection they have.

Buying a home requires the individual to maintain homeowner’s insurance and flood coverage if the property is at a greater risk. All states require auto liability coverage, too, and owners must purchase and maintain at least the minimum. A local insurance agency could provide individuals with all the policies they need to protect their assets.

Homeowner’s Insurance Policies

Homeowner’s insurance covers the property, fixtures connected to it directly, and all items inside it. The policy provides coverage for perils including fires, natural disasters, home invasion damage, and criminal vandalism. The homeowner has the choice between the market value and the true replacement value of the home is a total loss. It is paramount to review the terms of the policy before accepting, and these values are vastly different. The true replacement value is how much it costs to rebuild the entire home, and the market value is how much it would’ve sold for in the current market.

With homeowner's insurance, the owner gets a temporary housing allowance that provides housing and necessities if they are displaced. If the property is a total loss, the allowance gives the owner money to cover the cost of a hotel or an apartment until they can return to their home. The amount of housing allowance they receive appears in the policy, and the owner can increase it anytime.

Domestic Auto Coverage

Personal auto insurance coverage is a federal and state requirement for everyone. The auto owner must have at least auto liability coverage according to their state requirements. The bare minimum pays for medical expenses and auto repair costs if the policyholder causes an accident. If they have an auto loan, the buyer needs comprehensive and collision coverage. Between the two policies, they get coverage for their owner automobile in addition to the auto liability coverage. If the vehicle is damaged, the policy gives them funds to repair their automobile. If the car is a total loss, the insurance policy provides a complete replacement according to the value of the automobile.

Flood Insurance Coverage

Flood insurance coverage is a supplementary plan that provides extra coverage for flooding and repairs. A property in a flood zone must be covered by a flood insurance policy because of the increased risk of flooding. When buying a home in a flood zone, the buyer must purchase a flood insurance policy to cover the property before the closing. They must maintain the policy throughout the duration of the mortgage contract.

A flood policy offers additional coverage for water removal, mold remediation, and restoration services. Flood zones have a greater risk of tropical storms, hurricanes, and floods because of levees or dams. The policy provides help for the homeowner and eliminates conditions that could cause more property damage. Mold remediation services apply to all areas where the mold traveled. More comprehensive coverage for floods helps the property owner keep their home safer.

Boat Insurance Coverage

Boat insurance coverage protects the boat and provides an agreed replacement amount if the boat is a total loss. The policies cover boating accidents, liabilities related to the accident, and offer payments for medical expenses. The policy may cover towing based on navigational restrictions, and the owner could get repairs if the boat stop working. It is necessary to review the terms of boat insurance and determine if the policy has any restrictions. For example, if the boat owner causes an accident because they are intoxicated, some policies may restrict coverage because of criminal implications.

Health and Life Insurance Coverage

Consumers purchase health insurance to access healthcare and manage existing medical conditions. They have access to HMOs and PPOs to address their healthcare needs. The policyholders choose an individual or family plan according to their needs. It’s not necessary to purchase a healthcare plan through an employer. With the current marketplace, they could get a more affordable healthcare plan that offers subsidies that lower the cost according to their income.

Life insurance pays for the individual’s burial and related costs. It can also leave their kids a cash payment to offer financial support in the absence of a parent, spouse, or family member. The face values vary according to how much the individual pays each month, and pre-existing health conditions could increase the premiums they pay. Individuals who smoke or use tobacco products may see an increase in premiums because of the increased health risks.

Riders for Valuables

Riders for valuables are available according to the appraised value of the items. Homeowners choose riders to cover artwork, jewelry, and other valuables stored in the home. If these items are lost, stolen, or damaged, the rider provides true replacement value for the items. Riders are a great way to supplement coverage for the items and avoid a financial loss. They can be added to the homeowner’s insurance or other personal insurance policies. An agent can explain more efficient ways to manage riders and add them to the policies.

Umbrella Insurance Coverage

An umbrella policy allows the policyholder to add more policies together and lower their monthly payments. They can bundle auto, homeowner’s, and boat insurance into one policy and pay far less than they would if the individual purchases separate coverage.

Personal insurance coverage provides consumers with a wide assortment of policies to protect their assets. Some policies are a requirement for a mortgage or loan product financing an asset such as a car or a home. Homeowner’s insurance and auto coverage provides exceptional protection for these assets and offers an adequate replacement value. The individual can also get coverage for their boats and extend coverage for items that have a higher-than-average value. Reviewing the policies shows individuals how to increase and maintain coverage for all items important to them.