Organic Baby Formula vs. Non-Organic – What Are The Differences Between Them

It’s no secret that healthy food is not only a trend, but the value of the modern world. In the world, greater majority of people feel the effect of conscious nutrition and this choice is especially important in the first days and years of life.

The ideal producer is nature. Therefore, breast milk is the best option for a baby. For many mothers this opportunity is not always available and they are looking for alternatives.

This is one of the important decisions, because the children’s herbal system is not yet fully developed, very vulnerable and extremely sensitive. Safety plays a key role in the selection of the first power supply. With the first meal, the foundation is laid, which influences further development.

At this stage, the paths diverge as the modern world offers a wide range of options. In this article, the difference between organic and non-organic formulas is presented, that will help to understand more deeply the peculiarities of baby food, possible dangers and will help to make awareness of the choice in favor of the health of the child.

Perfect ingredients’ content as breast milk alternative

The main difference between organic and non-organic formulas lies in ingredients’ content. Organic formulas try to mirror as much as possible the breast milk composition. So ingredients included in them are safe, high quality and intended for the development of specific body systems.

For normalization the baby’s digestion, the existence of probiotics and prebiotics is important. Besides, whey proteins are added for easilier assimilation by baby organism.

In the formation of the nervous system fatty acids omega 3 (DHA) and an Omega 6 (ARA) participate.

For the formation of good immunity, organic formulas are saturated with essential vitamins: A,C,D,K and all vitamins of group B. In addition, the correct balance of minerals is maintained: iron, iodine, copper, fluorine, zinc, selenium and manganese.

High quality ingredients in organic formula form balanced ration and become building blocks creating the foundation for further growth.

Ingredients requiring increased attention

Non-organic formulas haven’t strict frames and use in their compound various inorganic additives.

A set of ingredients exist that is worth focusing on and avoiding:

Sugar additives

By nature, breast milk owns sweetness to satisfy the taste preferences of the child. Such effect is achieved with the help of natural carbohydrate, lactose.

However, in terms of economy, producers use sweeteners, such as: Corn and Rise suryps, Sucrose with high fructose and glucose content.

Current additives provoke an addiction to sweets that will impact on future food habits and will increase the risk of obesity-related and dental problems. In addition, for children with fructose intolerance, these ones can lead to serious consequences.

Synthetic ingredients

Baby formulas can contain synthetic substances such: aslutein, lycopene, nucleotides, taurine, l-carnitine, and l-methionine. Synthetic ingredients have a toxic effect due to the peculiarities of production and contain a risk of chronic diseases for children.

Preservatives

Other ingredients with toxic effect are beta carotene and ascorbyl palmitate.Preservatives are added to increase shelf life and keep the product fresh for longer but hide in themselves negative developmental results.

GMO

A great number of pediatricians consider that using GMOs in infant formula contains enormous risk to take.

SOY

Most of the country’s corn and soy crops are genetically engineered to overcome plant diseases.

Various quality levels

Organic formulas differ from non-organic by the quality of the raw materials.

Baby’s organism is a a sensitive zone for any imperfections in terms of quality, so it needs strict selection. Let’s consider, what criterias affect the quality, on milk and vegetable oils examples as important baby formula components.

Cow’s or goat’s milk is the base for the baby formula. To achieve high quality output it is worth to own the art of production on each process stage. There are professionals in the world market who set a worthy example. It all starts with the surroundings in terms of environmentally friendly conditions. Farms locate far from urban processes to avoid pollution and noise that is stressful for animals and harmful for their organic feed cultivation. Animal nutrition is under strict control, without the use of pesticides, fertilizers made from synthetic ingredients, bioengineering or ionizing radiation, food additives.

Such strict attitude is followed by organic formulas. On the contrary, non-organic ones haven’t regulations. And in case of any violations in agricultural process the quality of milk will be lower, the risk for your baby’s health will be higher.

Baby formulas incorporate vegetable oils. The properties of vegetable oils depend on their origin. Organic formulas use high-quality coconut, olive, sunflower, rapeseed oils. These ones are combined with milk fats in order to imitate human milk. Otherwise, non-organic ones can use cheaper options, like: Soy, Palm oils. Soi oil often comes from GMO sources. As it is unstable oil, it is partially hydrogenated and as a result creates trans fats.According to the research, palm oil can’t be properly digested by babies.

Availability of regulators

The stark difference between the two formula types lies in government regulation and certification existence.

For being certified as organic, formula undergoes a series of rigorous testing. In Europe, EU Organic certification is the strictest one and guarantees 95% organic ingredients, harmful additives absence, 100% quality and safety.

Additional certifications in Europe are the Demeter and Bioland certifications that make accent on biodynamic farms with the strictest standards. They are present on Holle and Lebenswert formulas.

Organic formulas in the United States are regulated by USDA and have certified labels such as: “Organic”, “CERTIFIED NATURALLY GROWN”, “FAIR TRADE”,”FAIR TRADE”,”AMERICAN HUMANE CERTIFIED”, “NON-GMO PROJECT VERIFIED”, “GRASSFED”.

For making an conscious choice, it is unnecessary to become an expert in this field. The better way to entrust this to professionals who will ensure your peace and confidence in high quality.

Non-organic formulas are not certified or tested by any regulators. Therefore, indicators regarding the ingredients compound and their quality may be lower and more risky.

Frames of pricing policy

Other distinguishing feature of current formulas is the price. In organic formulas, production process is more expensive. So, higher price determines impeccable quality.

Non-organic formulas are more available in terms of finance but haven’t responsibility for product perfection.

The frequency of formula usage plays an important role. At a distance, a cumulative effect is visible and can enhance the properties of the product: positive or negative.

Сonclusion

Two types of formulas, organic and non-organic, were compared in terms of ingredients’ content, their quality characteristics, regulators existence and price policy.

The organic formula’s keys are safety and high quality, approved from the side of government. They perfectly suit for regular usage as the main source of nutrition. As a result, babies are satisfied with comfort and parents gain peace and confidence in made choice.

Non-organic formula is an affordable option. But it does not guarantee perfection and its quality is not under control of external regulators. Non-organic formula will not impact strictly if it isn’t included in long-term use. So, it may be an infrequent initiative in addition to breastfeeding.