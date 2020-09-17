5 Online Shopping Websites You Probably Didn’t Know About

Recent studies showed that the volume of global e-commerce sales is expected to approach the mark of $5 trillion by 2021. This mind-blowing growth reflects the increasing tendency among international consumers to shop online, especially after the current pandemic forced many people to stay home.

In the context of more shoppers scratching their shopping itches and new technologies altering the world of online shopping, hundreds of international e-commerce platforms came into existence. Offering international shipment options, today’s online shopping service providers, all around the world, are now competing neck-and-neck to capture the highest share of not only their local markets, but also the growing global market.

Although giant and pioneering websites like Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba still retain the lion’s share of the international e-shopping market, there is still room for many other platforms to grow and shine. The number of online retailers in the world is estimated at 7.1 million in 2020, 1.8 million of which are located in the United States. These shopping platforms range from branded e-commerce solutions to retail and wholesale marketplaces of different sizes and scales.

The following is a list of five recommended online shopping platforms you may not have checked out before:

(1) Macy’s

Initially founded as a brick-and-mortar department store in 1858, Macy’s is now one of the top-tier online shopping solutions in the US and the entire world. The website introduces regular sales and special offers on many popular brands and allows shipping to over 200 locations worldwide. Owned by New York-based company Macy’s Inc, the award-winning online marketplace provides a premier retail experience for online shoppers. Macy’s website is available in most of the countries and presents a diverse collection of fashion products, in addition to cosmetics, furniture, jewelry, and home appliances.

(2) Overstock

Headquartered in Midvale, Utah, Overstock is an international tech-driven online retailer that promotes a wide range of high-quality merchandise at affordable prices. The platform, which began as a small startup in 1999, is now a billion-dollar online retailer that ships to every corner of the world. Under the slogan of “Dream Homes for All”, Overstock is your one-stop-shop for all your home necessities and accessories. From electronics and furniture to dinnerware and clothes, Overstock will fulfill all your shopping needs. The website accepts different payment methods and offers excellent post-selling customer care.

(3) DHgate

From the US to China and one of the world’s largest online shopping service providers. DHgate is a Chinese online marketplace that features around 22 million product listings and sold to 26 million enterprise and individual buyers from over 222 countries and regions. Backed by successful partnerships with many international payment gateways and shipping service providers, DHgate is considered one of the fastest-growing international e-commerce platforms. The innovation-driven marketplace is available in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Korean and Turkish.

(4) KrisShop

The fourth recommended online shopping solution on this list is Singapore-based KrisShop. Started as an inflight duty-free shop onboard Singapore Airlines, KrisShop is now an international multi-channel online marketplace that delivers an extensive array of quality products all around the world. This Asian website has recorded global success. The website does not only partner with popular brands, but also supports Singaporean homegrown brands by displaying homemade products that represent Singapore’s unique culture and heritage. With KrisShop, you can enjoy a unique online shopping experience and they will deliver your items to your home. and have your items delivered to your doorstep, anywhere in the world.

(5) La Garconne

Let’s head back to the US with a perfect online shopping choice for fashion addicts! La Garconne is a New York-based online fashion retailer that was established in 2005 and specializes in elegant fashion with a variety of top-notch products for all ages. Although the online fashion website is not as large as the other platforms in this list, it is still one of our favorite picks for online shopping. La Garconne features a variety of clothing collections crafted by creative and well-known designers. Whether you prefer classic styles or modern fashion, you will find what you are looking for in La Garconne.

Catered to International Shoppers

Generally speaking, the international online shopping and cross-border trade is on the rise. However, the market is becoming increasingly competitive as many players show up in the scene. Those who manage to cater their solutions to their global audience are the ones who succeed and expand beyond borders. To become one of those, there are a few tips you should follow, such as:

Create a captivating web design that engages and resonates with your potential buyers. This ranges from the displayed product pictures all the way through an interactive user interface.

Offer a variety of payment options to your customers so they find it easy and secure to check out and pay online for your products.

Partner with multiple shipping companies to ensure an excellent delivery service everywhere.

Enable a comprehensive stock management system on the back of advanced technologies and highly trained professionals. enhance and keep track of your workflow.

Build your brand. Even if you sell the products of other brands, you need to establish your own brand name using the latest and most efficient digital marketing techniques.

Localize your platform. Find a reliable e-commerce localization service provider to make your website available in different languages and cultures. Our suggestion is this site.

Pay close attention to customer service. Post-selling customer care is key to building a high brand reputation and increasing your customer loyalty.

Final Word

As a consumer, there is an abundance of online shopping websites you can buy from and get your order shipped to your doorstep in a matter of a few days. As a service provider, you need to follow a set of steps to build a competent e-shopping platform that sells on an international level. Whether it is an e-commerce solution or a large marketplace, your online shopping website has a great potential for success if you plan and execute it properly.