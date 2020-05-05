5 Reasons Why Online Gaming Is So Popular Today

The gaming industry is growing exponentially with every passing year. One major reason why is because online gaming has become extremely popular among gamers.

But why is that? Why are suddenly people enjoying online gaming more than they would enjoy singleplayer games? Well, we have the answer to that question right here, so don’t go anywhere as we’ll start right now.

1. Online Games Are Easily Accessible

The first reason is all down to accessibility. Companies nowadays try to make their products easily accessible and that’s exactly the case with online titles.

Genres such as first-person shooters (FPSs), multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs), and massive multiplayer role-playing games (MMORPGs) all focus on accessibility without hindering graphics performances.

One of the biggest titles in all of these categories includes the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends, and World of Warcraft. And what they all have in common are very low hardware requirements.

You could run these games on a budget PC that will cost you no more than $400. While your average Macintosh costs upwards of thousands of dollars, you could run any of these games on a 2 GB graphics card, 8 GB of ram, and a 4h generation CPU without even breaking the bank.

These titles can also be played on your average laptop and reach 60 frames easily.

2. Diverse Choice

We mentioned a few online multiple games but they’re far from all triple-A titles that exist. There are more multiple games emerging than blockbuster movies every single year. What’s even more impressive is that video games reach higher marks than movies and they certainly are more satisfying.

And while movies and games are incomparable with each other, it says a lot when an industry such as the gaming industry produces more successful titles every year than Hollywood.

But we kind of went off track, so let’s get back.

There are dozens of genres that gamers can pick and choose which ones they prefer. You have puzzle-based games, simulations, combat games, real-time strategies (RTS), adventure-based titles, tactical shooters, and dozens of others.

This makes the industry very competitive and very diverse. Some of the “newer” titles, which is a funny word for least-established games, include the likes of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Escape from Tarkov, and Playerunknown’s Battleground.

And while some of these have broken records in terms of unique players, others will soon achieve them as they have such a high ceiling.

Others like Fornite have become a hit amongst younger audiences due to their fresh approach to gaming. Just last week we saw something incredible happen in Fortnite. The popular rapper Travis Scott hosted a concert in Fornite which was a mega-hit with players.

And by no means are these the only online games out there. All you have to do is a simple Google search just to see the amounts of diverse options you have.

3. They Have a Professional Scene

The single biggest thing that separates online games from singleplayer titles is the fact that the former is their very own eSport.

The same way as football and basketball is a sport, Dota 2, CS: GO, and LoL is all eSports on their own. This means that the games have their very own professional scenes where professional athletes are paid to play games.

This might sound silly for your average Joe, but wait until you hear about the money involved.

For example, Dota 2 has it’s very own tournament that resembles the World Cup in football. During this tournament, 20 teams fight for the title of being the International World Champion, a title that nets you upwards of $30 million!

And you can even learn from these professionals as they retire. Ex-professional eSports players offer you the chance of being coached to be better in the game at hand.

One place where you play with pros from your favorite game for the purpose of entertainment and upgrading your skills is pwp.legionfarm.com.

4. They’re Affordable

Make no mistake about it, online games are very affordable. There are a couple of examples where the industry is trying to milk every single dime out of the community, but these games are slowly approaching their end due to the backlash.

Overwatch, for example, was voted Game of the Year in 2016. The hype was hype following the Blizzard title, but they introduced loot boxes where players could acquire in-game cosmetics that would alter their character appearances.

This was met with huge backlash as it was deemed tasteless. Some of these loot boxes cost a fraction of what the game itself costs.

And while these titles are slowly seeing their inevitable end, others still find a way to do it while being affordable.

Take a look at titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. All three are free-to-play, all three have in-game cosmetic purchases, but all three are easily affordable that do not shove microtransactions down your throat.

Some games do cost upwards of $60 and others work on a monthly-subscription model such as World Of Warcraft.

But the bottom line in all this is that online games are very affordable while also offerings tens of thousands of hours in entertainment.

5. The Prospect of Pwning Others

At the core of every multiplayer online game is the prospect of going against thousands of opponents and beating every single one of them.

Online games offer you the chance to play against anyone that queues on the same server with yourself. At first, you’ll play against your friends and start to go on your own as you learn more about the basics.

Soon, you’ll queue against thousands of people from all over the world. Every different opponent will offer you a unique challenge that you cannot wait to get into.

The prospect of beating a better player than you are welcoming and nothing matches that. Soon you’ll have spent hundreds of hours and would have played against thousands of opponents.

Pwning players is only possible in online games, and there is nothing that offers the same thrill.