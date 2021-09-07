Can A Non-US Citizen Start An LLC Company In The USA – 2021 Guide

Are you planning to start an LLC (Limited Liability Company) in the USA? If yes, you are in the right place. We have prepared this article to discuss all the necessary things regarding the same. Many people often get scared when it comes to building a business, especially in a foreign country. The primary reason behind this is a lack of knowledge. You must understand the whole process precisely. Otherwise, you might have to face the consequences in the future. If you don’t want to put yourself in a similar situation, keep reading this article.

Some non-citizens give up on their idea of having their own company in a foreign country. They feel stressed out by the idea of how they will begin the procedure. In reality, it is not as complex as it seems to be. You only need to understand some essential things, and you are ready to roll. Well, we can help you in some ways. So, without wasting any more time, let’s get started with the same.

What are the steps involved in starting a Limited Liability Company in the USA?

If you have decided on building your business, you need to follow these steps for a smooth process:

Choose a state:

The first thing every individual needs to do is choosing a USA state. The main question is, how will you do it? It depends on whether you want to have your own physical office or not. It is one of the most significant factors to consider. Why? Because some people want to begin an online company. Ultimately, they won’t need any property for the same. If you need a property for the same, you have to look for a state that doesn’t ask you for state taxes.

Researching is significant when it comes to deciding on a state. You have plenty of options, but you have to choose a suitable one. A straightforward way is to consume as much information as you can about various states. Once you do this, you can easily find a perfect choice for you.

Select a name for the company:

The next step is to find a suitable name for your business. You have to take care of the following things while thinking about it-

Don’t forget to add LLC:

Yes, you heard it right. No matter what type of business you start, the name must contain “Limited Liability Company.”

Be precise:

It is always better to choose a name that is simple to understand for others. Otherwise, nobody will recognize your business in any way.

Get a license:

If you are a professional in a particular field, say, a dentist, doctor, etc., you have to get a license first. You won’t be able to proceed with the process without it.

Check carefully:

Another crucial thing to check whether the name is unique is finding other companies’ names. The name you have chosen should not be under someone else’s domain. If it happens, you might have to face some problems and issues.

Get a professional agent:

Agents are necessary to hire whenever you are planning to do legal stuff. Yes, it might cost you some money, but you will get rid of stress. If you hire one, you don’t have to worry about all the legal documents. They will take care of the same themselves as they have the required knowledge.

You should never forget to hire an agent that lives in the same state where you plan to set up your business. It will be against the rules if you get him from another state.

One thing that disturbs non-citizens is that they can’t choose between various agents. Many options are available for people. A straightforward way to eliminate confusion is extensive research. You should check the agent’s years of experience and how reliable his services would be. In this way, you can compare all of them correctly to make the best decision.

File your state documents:

To register your company, you must submit all the legal papers containing your business name and other information. Every individual must pay the registration fees as well. The amount will depend on the state as well as the type of business.

Open a bank account:

It is crucial to open a separate bank account for all business transactions. Many people often forget to follow this step while planning to start a company in the USA.

Get an operating agreement:

An operating agreement is like evidence that you own this business. It also has many other benefits. Suppose you have to prove that your company is reliable. You can show it to the higher authorities. So, you won’t need to worry about any trouble with the same.

Apply for an Employer Identification Number:

Do you know what an EIN is? Well, it is also a significant number for starting your business. Your company will have a unique number. As a result, the government can quickly get information about your business.

A physical address or a mail address is necessary:

The last step is to get your physical property registered as soon as possible. In case you don’t own the property, you can register your email address.

The Bottom Line

In the end, we have concluded that it is not challenging to form an LLC in the USA. All you need to take care of is the steps mentioned above. We hope you understood them precisely. Now, you can make a decision that will be best for you.