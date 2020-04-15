10 Reasons Why New Zealand Should Be Your Next Travel Destination

Right now, no one is thinking of traveling to anywhere in the world, and we all know the reason. Let’s just not talk about this global pandemic. But when this all ends, we all want to go on vacation with our family where we can distress minds. If you also would want to plan a vacation when things get back to what it was considered normal, then you definitely need to consider visiting New Zealand. The country is unreal!

New Zealand is one of the most beautiful and exciting countries in the world. We wonder why it was chosen as the location for filming The Lord of the Rings. This fantastic country is situated in the southeast of Australia.

It has a range of breathtaking scenery, from beaches to subtropical forests, and from offshore islands to glaciers, you have so much to explore. If this isn’t enough to convince you to visit New Zealand, then let’s see if these reasons can.

Star-Gazing Experience

New Zealand is one of the best places in the world to experience stars at their best. It will not be wrong to say that heaven appears a bit closer to earth here. Clear dark skies featuring distinctive celestial features and otherworldly landscapes make star-gazing a much more magical and breathtaking experience in the night sky of New Zealand.

Bungy Jumping

If you want some adventure on your trip, you don’t want to miss out on bungee jumping. New Zealand has become the famous destination for Bungy, with many other operators starting up. You can leap from bridges, climbs, cliffs, rail viaducts, and stadium roofs. If this excites you, then get your visa sorted by visiting newzealand-visa.org and pack your bags for the trip.

People are Amazing

Kiwis are very hospitable and welcoming to visitors. One of the best things about traveling to New Zealand is getting to know the locals. During your trip, you will be able to meet some of the nicest people on the planet, and we are not making it up. What makes kiwis the friendliest people out of all? Without any denying their easy-going spirit, a can-do attitude, humbleness, a sense of ‘mateship,’ innovative nature, sense of humor, and their love for nature and environment.

Wine Tasting

Who doesn’t love wine? We all do, right. In the last 30 years, New Zealand has earned its place as a tastemaker in the wine world, thanks to all the ten major regions across the country. You can plan a day of checking out wineries and tasting their offerings at several places. Hawkes Bay and Marlborough are the two leading wine regions in the country. If none of the reasons above were enough, your love for wine would take you to New Zealand.

New Zealand is Extremely Safe

Another thing New Zealand is famous for is, of course, safety. During your trip, you are very unlikely to experience any crime in the country. Whether you are a local or a traveler, security is not an issue for anyone. Even women tourists who are traveling on their own are incredibly safe there. So, head to New Zealand, and you will have a fantastic time.

The Unique and Diverse Wildlife

About 85 million years ago, New Zealand was once joined with Australia and Antarctica. As a result, you can find here plant species, animals, and birds that can be rarely seen in other parts of the world. These unique birds, rare dolphins, prehistoric reptiles, and many other marine creatures bring wildlife lovers to the country. You can see The famed kiwi birds at some reserves and zoos, particularly in Rotorua, Auckland, and Wellington. By joining tours, you can also experience the amazing marine life.

The Local Maori Culture

There are not a lot of places in the world that have tried their best to respect and preserve their indigenous culture like New Zealand. Captain Cook found the native population called the Maori when he arrived in New Zealand in 1769. Since then, the country has developed into an exceptional South Pacific blend of cultures, Maori dominating them all. Though there are plenty of attractions for visitors to experience the Maori culture, heritage, and history intimately, the best one is Rotorua to see Maori cultural shows.

Local Festivals

You must have heard about some fantastic festivals in New Zealand held in the North and South Islands that are two mainlands of the country. Indeed New Zealand is a treat to the eyes with so much beauty and diversity. But in addition to the mountains, beaches, and lakes, the local festivals are something that makes this country worth visiting. This incredible scenic beauty hosts some of the best food, music, cultural, and vintage festivals. Rhythm & Alps, WOMAD, Rhythm & Vines, Homegrown, Marlborough Wine Festival, Hokitika Wildfoods Festival, Wellington on a Plate, Marchfest, Victorian Fete, and World Buskers Festival are a few festivals you can be a part of.

Getting Around is Easy

New Zealand offers the ease of travel for tourists from around the world. You can simply hop into a car or RV and head off on a New Zealand adventure. The country has an excellent network of roads, and every city has an information center to assist travelers if they need any help to get around or find a place to stay. Additionally, as compared to Europe, fuel here is much cheaper, making it cost-efficient for you to explore the country.

Food

Last but not least, the fantastic food of the incredible country. One of the most iconic offerings of New is the Greenshell mussels. These shellfish are 30% larger as compared to blue mussels and even more delicious. If you are a seafood lover, you definitely need to try this dish when you visit the country. If you are not into seafood, then make sure you get your hands on Ferg Burger in Queenstown. You might need to get into a queue to get this burger, but trust us, it will be worth it.