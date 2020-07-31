7 Best NERF Guns Under $20 in 2020

We all had favorite toys when we were kids. Depending on our personality and interests, this could be anything, from dolls and stuffed animals to cars, dinosaurs, and plastic guns. Generally speaking, people usually save their favorite item from childhood and display it somewhere to remind them of a child they still have inside.

Due to completely new toys that today’s children play with, finding one that used to be your favorite is even more precious and nostalgic. Depending on multiple factors, some of them have gone into oblivion, while others are still manufactured today.

NERF guns fall into the category of toys that can still be purchased online, so in this article, we are going to introduce you to some of them that you can get for the price of under $20. Since we are going to provide you with only a couple of information, you should click here to read a detailed buying guide.

1. The N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster

If you are looking for a NERF gun that is going to provide you with the best shooting experiences, then there is no need to look further. This one has a barrel that can fit six darts that can be fired fairly quickly, which means that you will most certainly feel that rush of adrenaline that will transport your right back to your childhood. The main benefit of this model is that it is extremely easy to reload, but also, due to its design, it is a perfect weapon if your target is far away. Plus, it comes at a reasonable price, and it can easily be handled by both kids and adults, because of its ergonomic hold. The only downside is that it isn’t always as accurate as you would like it to be, especially after being used for a couple of months.

2. The N-Strike Jolt blaster

Don’t be fooled by the fact that the barrel of this gun can fit only two darts. Not only does it have a great shooting range, but since it is quite small, you can easily hide it in your pocket. This can be very beneficial if you want to make your enemies believe that you are unarmed. Yes, its capacity can pose a problem for some users, but usually, it is not a deal-breaker since it will enable you to hit your enemy from a great distance. When it comes to its cons, some people don’t find it comfortable due to the small handle, which sometimes can be difficult to pull.

3. Zombie Strike Crosscut Blaster

If you are getting ready to fight zombies and to banish them from your city, this is the gun you will need. It comes with a 2-in-1 action feature that will take your fun to the next level. There is a typical barrel that fits two foam darts and shoots one at the time. However, there is also another feature – spinning saw blade, so there is absolutely no way that you will lose this fight. Still, keep in mind that this gun is not always reliable since both darts can be released at the same time, and also, there is only room for two of them, which means that you will have to reload it quite often. Nevertheless, these darts are made of foam, meaning that there is no risk that you will hurt anyone.

4. The N-Strike Elite Delta Trooper

The biggest reason why this NERF is so popular is the fact that it can be completely customizable. This is a great advantage if you are looking for something that you can upgrade and use in any type of battle you engage in. It is great for short-range battles, but if you add extra barrel and extended stock to it, you will be able to shoot the enemies that are far away. Both of these features are included in the original packaging, so you won’t have to buy them separately. The only downside of this NERF gun is that it is quite big and bulky, so you probably won’t be able to hide as well as you would be with some other ones.

5. The Fortnite SP-L Elite Dart Blaster

If you want to combine your two passions, Fortnite video game, and realistic weapons, then you have found the right NERF gun for you. This gun looks exactly like one of the most popular weapons from the game. If you want to try your favorite playing strategy in real life, then you should start looking for an online store that sells this item.

It comes with six ELITE darts that will provide you with accuracy and speed due to their design. There is another useful feature that this NERF gun possesses. There is a silencer that will provide you with the precision up to 90 feet, but if you need to use it in a closer range, just take this accessory off.

6. The N-Strike Elite Triad EX-3 Toy

Now, let’s talk about something that is really cool – a gun with a blaster that shoots three darts. First of all, this gun looks really powerful and cool. Secondly, it will allow you to quickly see how many darts you have left, so you will be able to reload it effortlessly. Its design makes it incredibly easy to handle, even for small kids who are just entering the world of NERF guns. The greatest part is that it is super affordable, and probably the best one that you will find on the market at that price.

7. The N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series FalconFire

We have saved the best for last. This gun uses exclusively ELITE darts that can fly further, and which are also extremely precise, meaning that there is no way you will miss your target. Even though this model isn’t as fast as some others are, we believe that it’s still one of the best simply because of its accuracy. It comes with six ELITE darts, but keep in mind that you will have to purchase accessories such as an extendable stock separately. Still, because of its medium size, it can be handled fairly easily.