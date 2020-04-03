6 Most Popular Types of Coffee in the World in 2020

Coffee is one of the most popular types of drink in the world, second to water. Can you imagine just how much coffee is drunk every single day on the planet? Studies have shown that over two billion cups of this drink are consumed every day. It is usually consumed in the mornings before people go to work or college.

Some like to drink it right after lunch to stay awake because food can lower your blood pressure which causes drowsiness. Others consume it right before going out at night to stay awake throughout the entire party.

These little beans have an almost magical effect on people. It gives you a mental and physical energy boost, helping you get through the day. It even has health benefits if you consume it in normal amounts.

While every cup of coffee derives from the bean, it does not mean that every cup is the same. It depends on the machine that it was used to create it, how much sugar, milk or other ingredients you put in it and how you serve it. Some like it sweet, some hot, some cold, etc. This kind of variation throughout the years has led to several different types of coffee drinks that can now be found all over the world. If you ask for a cappuccino in the USA, in Europe, and in Asia, you will get the same taste.

1. Cappuccino

This might be the most common and most popular of all drinks. It was originally introduced in the 17th century in Italy and it is served hot. It is an espresso-based beverage that is prepared with milk. Some people like to add a bit of chocolate powder or cinnamon for a bit of extra flavor.

The original cappuccino is made with three layers. The first one is the shot espresso directly out of the machine. While the shot is still hot, a shot of steamed milk is added to create the second layer. The third one should be fermented milk, but that is entirely optional. Depending on your taste, you can add one or two small spoons of sugar to sweeten it. The foam that forms on top with the fermented milk will keep it warm for longer periods of time.

2. Espresso

The second most popular coffee drink has to be the espresso. The espresso originates from Italy too, but it appeared a bit later in the 19th century. It is usually considered to be the strongest beverage because it has a lot of caffeine although, it is usually served in much smaller cups. People enjoy espresso because you can get your daily dose of caffeine in just a couple of seconds. The shot can be drunk in one sip.

Most people that prefer this kind of beverage have an espresso machine at home because making it by yourself without the right machine is impossible. For the best flavor, it is preferred that the beans are ground right before brewing. Once you add the ground beans, you start the machine and the water inside of it starts heating up. Once it reaches 88 degrees Celsius, it is pushed through the finely ground beans. Through this intricate process, we can get a thick and syrup-like beverage.

3. Turkish

It isn’t exactly very popular in the Americas, but it is heavily consumed in the Middle East, Turkey and Eastern Europe. It is the people’s favorite in these places because it is very easy to make. You do not require any kind of machinery. All you need is a small copper pot, usually referred to as cezve.

You add one cup of water and a couple of teaspoons of ground beans, depending on how strong you like your drink. Keep in mind, this method leads to quite a bitter taste, so if you want to sweeten it, you will have to put sugar directly into the pot and not after you pour it into a cup. Once it starts boiling whisk quickly and a thick foam will start forming. Quickly move it off the heat and pour.

Because the method of brewing is quite simple, a lot of residue of the ground coffee is left at the bottom of the glass. The residue is usually used by fortune tellers to predict one’s future.

4. Long Black

Most commonly enjoyed in New Zealand and Australia. Long Black is another type of coffee drink that is very easy to make. The simple brewing method is what makes it appealing to people.

All you have to do is boil water and while it is still hot, pour a shot or two of espresso into it. A few seconds of stirring and a bit of sugar will deliver a great taste. If you want something bitter and stronger in taste, you should reduce the amount of water you boil. Anywhere between 3 or 4 ounces is optimal for a Long Black.

5. Americano

The Americano’s brewing process is very similar to Long Black, but its aroma and taste are a bit stronger. Most people like to prepare it over just one or two ounces of hot water with two shots of espresso. If you are the type of person who wants the most caffeine in the least amount of drinking time, Americano is definitely for you.

6. Irish

The Irish coffee drink is a bit more unique than all of these others on the list. Most coffee beverages are either pure ground beans or mixed with milk while this Irish beverage is mixed with Irish whiskey. Many people like to refer to is as a cocktail.

The preparation is quite simple, just make sure you have the right ingredients. Boil water and add ground beans. Once the coffee starts dissolving, slowly start adding the Irish whiskey and then top it off with a teaspoon of sugar. Take it off the heat and then add a bit of thick cream on top of it for extra flavoring.