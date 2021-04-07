10 Mobile App Development Trends in 2021

Not so long ago, mobile devices like smartphones and tablets were rather a luxury to most people. Today, these devices have become an absolute must-have in everyday life. There is literally nothing you can’t do from your mobile device in 2021. And this is the main reason why the mobile app market is skyrocketing.

Today, the demand for mobile applications is unprecedentedly high. But, as a developer, you must know that this industry is extremely dynamic. Along with advances in technology, new trends and requirements for mobile apps are introduced. So, to succeed, it is vital to keep up with changes.

In this article, the experts in web and mobile application development from Develux are going to show you the top 10 biggest application development trends to look up to in 2021. Let’s dive in!

1. 5G Technology

The introduction of a new generation technology standard always causes a stir. The huge impact on the market and trends also cannot be underestimated. No wonder why 5G technology comes first on our list of trends in mobile apps.

What does it change? In a nutshell, 5G technology will reinforce apps’ efficiency and speed. In addition, it will give the opportunity to broaden the functionality of applications, increase traffic capacity, decrease 10x latency, and improve network efficiency.

Thus, to keep up with consumers’ needs in 2021, developers will have to adopt this trend. The technology will also have to be applied during the development and testing stages.

2. Cloud-Based Applications

Cloud technology is no longer just a trend. Now, it is a necessity. Consumers are using this technology in daily life via Google Drive, Salesforce, Slack, etc. And now, this technology is rapidly making its way to the market of mobile applications.

Cloud-based apps broaden users’ possibilities without taking too much of the internal space on their devices. So, it is reasonable to assume that they will be a new huge trend.

3. Subscription-Based Business Model

This model is neither new nor rare to modern users. There are many companies, like Netflix or Google, that deliver their services on a subscription basis for years. But, this year, this trend is expected to grow stronger and, probably, find its application in some unexpected industries.

In 2019-2020, a major shift towards subscription-based services was evident. More and more brands found ways to adopt this business model. Yet, the industries related to music or streaming were not the only successful examples. For instance, Google Play Pass introduced in 2019 applied the subscription-based model in gaming.

4. AI

Artificial Intelligence is also one of those mobile app trends that stay with us. It has been at its peak in 2019, 2020, and will remain popular in 2021.

AI gives developers an opportunity to make their applications smarter and deliver more value to users by automating a variety of tasks. The technology helps implement such smart features as voice or text recognition and enhance the overall performance for a better user experience.

5. Instant Payments

Mobile wallets like Google Pay and Apple Pay have won the hearts of consumers from the very start. They gave the users a secure and convenient way to make instant payments right from their devices. And, while Google Pay and Apple Pay are still on the rise, other mobile wallets are also gaining popularity.

6. AR

Ever since it was introduced, Augmented Reality has been shaping and changing the app development industry. This technology has been taking the highest positions in the lists of key trends several years in a row, and 2021 is not an exception.

Users love using AR. This year, the number of active users of mobile AR around the world reaches 810 million. By 2024, this number is expected to hit the point of 1.73 billion.

7. Compatibility With Foldable Devices

Speaking of the biggest application development trends of 2021 it is impossible not to mention the new generation of technologies – foldable devices. If you are closely monitoring innovations in the world of tech, you already know about the new-age devices.

The foldable smartphones by Huawei and Samsung are great examples. They are gaining momentum, and, of course, this influences the development sphere. In 2021, it will be vital to meet the new needs of users who can compress or expand their devices. Thus, it is predicted that applications compatible with such devices will be on the rise this year.

8. Wearables

The wearables market has been growing and gaining momentum for years. During and after the global pandemic, it is expected to grow even more actively as people become more concerned about their health and change their approach to health tracking.

According to Statista, the revenue in the smartwatch market is predicted to grow to $17,834 million in 2021. This means the growing demand for wearables-supported applications.

9. IoT

The main role of IoT (Internet of Things) in the app development landscape is to provide a more convenient and high-quality user experience. It has been trending for a while and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

In a nutshell, IoT offers the users automated control of multiple devices. A great example of this is smart home technology, which will most likely retain its popularity. However, in 2021, the world will probably see the rise of the use of IoT in other sectors, for example, medicine.

10. Chatbots

Want to ensure an outstanding user experience in 2021? Use chatbots. Despite the huge popularity of chatbots on the web, only a handful of mobile applications use them for delivering better experiences. However, this is about to change as in 2021, we should see more apps that feature AI-powered chatbots.

The Bottom Line

The software/app market has been one of the fastest-growing in the 21st century. In today’s digital world, the demand for high-quality software and applications only grows year after year.

By 2023, the revenue from the global mobile app market alone is projected to hit $935.2 billion. And if you want a piece of the pie, you have to stay competitive and keep up with industry trends.

This market is ever-changing. Every year brings new challenges, and it is vital to be able to adapt to them. Hopefully, this article will give you an idea of what to look out for in 2021. Follow the trends and you will never fall behind the competition!