Memory Foam Versus Conventional Pocket Sprung Mattresses. 3 Factors That Makes Spending The Extra Money Worth It

Choosing the correct mattress is important. For a lot of us it is a big purchase which requires a big decision. We might have medical issues to consider, or we might just want to make the right choice when it comes to which will give us the best night’s sleep. Whatever the reason, we want our decision to be the right one. As there are just so many to choose from, it pays to shop online and look at major retailers such as MattressTime, a UK based online mattress supermarket.

There are a variety of mattresses out there but typically they fall under the umbrella of having springs or being made from a foam material. Or even a combination of both.

Before we look at the 3 factors that makes spending the extra money worth it in the battle of memory foam versus conventional pocket sprung mattress it’s best we learn a little more about each.

Pocket Spring Mattress

According to Wikipedia mattress coil springs were invented in the 15th century but were not used in mattresses until the mid to late 19th Century. Like memory foam they, and the mattresses they are used in, have been developed and improved over time.

A typical pocket spring mattress will consist of a middle spring layer which will contain multiple individual springs which are each sown into their own pocket of material. These will have a base or foundation level on the bottom and a comfort layer on the top usually made from foam or latex material.

A general rule of thumb when it comes to spring mattress is that the more springs there are the more comfortable and supportive the mattress will be.

Memory Foam

Oxford’s Lexico says memory foam is a ‘material that is sensitive to pressure and temperature’ which is ‘used especially in mattresses, where it moulds to the shape of an individual’s body’.

Invented in the 60s by NASA for ‘the improvement of airline seating for crash and vibration protection, and the development of energy-absorbing techniques for increased survivability’ it was found that this material (then called Temper foam) ‘not only offered better impact protection in the event of an accident, but enhanced passenger comfort on long flights, due to an even distribution of body weight and pressure over the entire contact area’.

Since the 60s and its original Temper foam form, memory foam has undergone a few tweaks and improvements which has led to it being used in a variety of settings from home to hospital.

Despite its popularity memory foam can be a more expensive option than a pocket spring mattress. That said, there are some very good reasons for this.

Here are the top 3 reasons for spending the extra cash on a memory foam mattress:

1. Made By Scientists With Comfort In Mind

Memory foam has been designed to be supportive and comfortable. Designed by NASA scientists of all people. It is hard for any other mattress type to top that.

Basically, the best minds of a generation, a generation which first sent us to the moon, focused on producing the best, most supportive and comfortable, material out there. And they succeeded.

Such has been the success and versatility of this material that the company which first produced it (Dynamic Systems Inc) made 80% of their product sales to the medical industry. Products like orthopedic seating pads, mattress pads, and a seating solution for the severely disabled were very popular.

Since it became available in the public domain memory foam has been used in a wide variety of ways all of which have a similar aim of providing comfort and increasing safety and support.

The most common being in the form of mattresses which brought this marvelous material into our homes.

2. Comfort And Support

It makes sense that, given its specific design, memory foam is considered one of the best when it comes to comfort and support. It is a material which conforms to your body shape allowing you to adopt any comfortable position imaginable.

For people who have to share a bed a memory foam mattress is the often the best choice. This is thanks to the qualities it exhibits when you lie on it. Whilst memory foam is very adaptable to your shape it actually moves very little beyond that. This means you could have a restless sleeper beside you and you wouldn’t feel their movements through the mattress resulting in your sleep not being disturbed as a result of them.

3. Longer Lasting?

While there are no specific studies indicating which would last longer between a memory foam mattress and a spring coil mattress it is generally accepted that the memory foam mattress will last the longest.

As it is a material which is flexible in that it returns to its normal shape after you have gotten off it, it is safe to surmise that this will continue for a lengthy period of time.

Because pocket sprung mattress contain little metal springs, and because metal is known to undergo fatigue, it makes sense that they would be more prone to potential problems than the memory foam would.

While it is generally recommended to change your mattress every 8 to 10 years sometimes this just isn’t feasible. And why change a bed that you feel is performing perfectly well? If it is the case that you want to get the best, and longest, use out of your mattress then it seems a memory foam mattress may be the best choice.

There’s nothing wrong with spring coil mattress per se. They are supportive, and comfortable, and have given millions of people exactly what they need to have a good night’s sleep.

It’s just that memory foam, which has been around in a historical blip in comparison, has got so much more going for it. It was designed with comfort in mind. It has been used massively in the medical industry. It is believed to be much longer lasting.

Yes, you’ll have to spend a little extra to buy one. But it is a little extra that will go a long way.