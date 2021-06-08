The Latest Medical Spa And Wellness Center Treatments To Try In 2021

“Health is wealth.” It is one of the most popular as well as accurate statements to exist. Health is of utmost importance to us and should always be so. When in good health, we can always make more money, and if our health deteriorates after a certain point, no amount of money can save us. In this highly fast-paced world, people are steadfast and straight-up ignorant of their health.

This is a severe mistake and should be changed for the better. It would be best if you took a break from the continuous and non stop traffic of activities in your life. Remember, your physical and mental health should always come first.

What better to keep you relaxed and rejuvenated than a long day of a medical spa that will not only help you get relaxed but will also help your body recover from injury and fatigue accumulated over the week? Wellness spas not only help you physically, but they regulate various chemical and hormonal changes in your body.

Enjoying a good day at a spa has proven to reduce your stress hormone cortisol by 25% at least. Visit Anu Aesthetics to know more about wellness and medical spas. In this article, we’ll cover what medical spas and wellness centres are and the best ones in the country as of 2021.

We’ll also cover in detail the various treatments that each center offers for you and the prices you can avail of them at. Therefore, without further ado, let’s get started!

What Are Medical Spas And Wellness Treatment Centers

Our skin is one of the main things that are overlooked in our bodies. The constant exposure to UV rays, environmental factors such as chemicals, water, and other factors deeply affect the health and look of our skin. Therefore we need to care for our skin just as we care for our different body parts. Medical spas are here to serve us on that note.

They provide various suggestions and treatments that are completely natural and chemical-free. These will not only help our skin rejuvenate and regenerate to its previous state of health but will do so in a very healthy and natural process without being under the influence of any chemical whatsoever. The youth of our skin is critical to us subconsciously.

We don’t realize its importance until we lose our good skin. Once lost, it can be near impossible to reverse age-long environmental effects on our skin.

Change In The Landscape Of Spas

Over the past few decades, the skin has been given a higher priority on the care list for people. This is due to the rise in social media and other platforms where appearance and beauty are put on a pedestal. Therefore people have begun to pay more attention to their skin to stay more youthful and elegant even as time passes.

Spas existed for over a thousand years, with assistants supervising hot springs and massage kings and queens with various oils to rejuvenate the skin. But the present-day medical arena offers many more treatments, with even anti-aging treatments for the skin.

Treatments such as botox fillers and liposuction cannot be done by mere assistants and nurses with basic medical knowledge but are done with the help of highly qualified medical professionals with the tinge of aesthetic, which is where the spas come in.

New mothers face a lot of problems in terms of their appearance on their torso due to stretch marks and overall stress on the skin’s surface. Medical spas aim to reduce these stretch marks and provide laser hair treatments as well.

The Best Medical Spas In The Country

Here are the best medical spas and wellness centres in the country as of 2021 :

Ananda Medical Spa

Set in the backdrop of the mystical and beautiful Himalayas, it makes for a beautiful story of pressing the reset button on your health by traveling far and wide. It is considered one of the best medical spa destinations in the country.

For those that have lost hope in western medicine to save their health or appearance, Ananda medical spa aims at rejuvenating and regenerating your skin through the use of the art of Ayurveda, a millennia-old art of medicine native to India. They are famous for their detoxifying sessions, which will shed your dead skin and give rise to glowing and radiant skin.

Kaya Kalp ITC Mughal Hotel

Luxury carries quality along with it. Home to one of the world’s wonders, the Taj Mahal, Agra has a rich history and backdrop of Mughal culture and architecture. Your state of health, wellbeing and appearance also depends on the state of your mind. Staying at the Kaya Kalp is going to improve your mental health. It has a long list of satisfied customers praising the hospitality of the place.

The spa is designed in traditional Mughal architecture, and you are most likely to feel like you’ve stepped foot into the past. Their medical hotels, which provide many services, can be availed. From full-body massages to ayurvedic treatments, the Kaya Kalp is one of the best wellness centers in the country.

Kerala retreats

Kerala is known as God’s own country for a reason. Kerala is a beautiful sub-tropical state in India that is very famous for its deep-rooted Indian style of medicine and care. Many people have reported having healed from various health problems that have been deemed untreatable in multiple other places.

People come here to heal themselves off multiple issues such as arthritis and various other hormonal-induced problems. The wellness centers in Kerala are numerous, and each one is better than the next. They have various detoxifying programs, weight loss, and stress-reducing programs. They also have different skincare treatments for those that want to avail themselves of it.

A week at the most in Kerala will solve all your health problems. This is due to the excellent health care importance that the experts in Kerala put, and the environment of Kerala itself calls for rejuvenation and calmness.

Conclusion

There are many centers and spas that you can visit all over the country. Always remember to put your health first and you will reap the benefits all over your life.