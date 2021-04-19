There is a strong belief that moving a home is all about endless routine and insurmountable difficulties. Considering how complex and confusing the planning and organization happen to be, this process may truly cause lots of stress and inconvenience. However, it is not a reason to overdramatize things, as there are always effective ways to make a move a much more enjoyable activity.

Whether you move for the first time or have some previous experience, there is always a place for improvement. Today, you have a fair chance to level up your moving skills and make your next move less burdensome and nerve-racking. Below you will find ten quick and easy tips that will help you arrange a stress-free move and save your valuable time and efforts.

10 quick and easy tips for a stress-free move

1. Prepare yourself mentally

Putting your hand to the plow right away will do more harm than good. At the end of the day, being productive is not about how fast you are. It is essential to prepare yourself mentally first. The more work you have, the more time you need to gear yourself up. At this stage, you can already start developing a plan for the future. As soon as you feel like you are ready, it is time to proceed to the next phase.

2. Make a checklist

Many people underestimate the importance of a checklist, but it is actually one of the most effective tools for a stress-free move. If you value smooth organization and hate chaos, making a list is simply a must. Not only can it help you keep yourself organized, but it can also mitigate the risk of force majeure. Don’t be afraid to begin planning long before a move. As Will Smith once said, “It’s better to be prepared than to get ready.”

3. Don’t forget to sleep and eat properly

You have to make a habit of sleeping and eating at regular times. The thing is that people are usually so stressed out during a move that they forget about a healthy lifestyle. Make sure you have regular meals and sleep at least eight hours a day. Otherwise, you put your health at risk, which is not worth any benefit or money.

4. Buy all the necessary packing materials

The next tip directly concerns the preparation for a move. Unless you have all the necessary packing supplies at home, you will need to buy them via the Internet or at the closest local store. First, think of tools for disassembling furniture. Second, pay close attention to packaging materials such as bubble wrap, duck tape, stretch wrap, poly bags, box cutters, cardboard, etc. But before you purchase all this stuff, you need to look for alternatives.

5. Opt for alternatives

There is a decent chance to save lots of money if you know where to find alternative solutions. You must have heard about the well-known trick when you can get cardboard boxes completely for free at grocery stores or local bars. Furthermore, if you consider yourself an eco-friendly person, you might well replace all the plastic packaging with paper one and thus accomplish two things at once.

6. Work out a packing strategy

The packing process would be more enjoyable if you pursue certain strategies. For example, you can use labels or colored stickers to indicate what goes where. Also, it is recommended that you keep similar things together. It will help avoid the mess and unpack all the stuff much faster in your new home. If you are unsure how to pack liquid products, you have to learn a thing or two about it, as it is a very pertinent issue that many beginners have to deal with.

7. Take care of valuables

What is even more important is how you treat your valuables. These are the most delicate and fragile items that need special care and extra attention. Among them are paintings, antique furniture, glassware, fine porcelain, and many more high-risk items. According to fineartshippers.com, such kind of freight should be packed, handled, and delivered only by professional art movers. God knows what can happen when you entrust your valuable belongings to amateurs or people who are not qualified for such type of work.

8. Get rid of old and unnecessary stuff

Everyone has a lot of junk in the form of outdated articles of furniture that they don’t need any longer. To lighten your load and even earn some money, you can dispose of them or sell them if possible. And if you have something of value, you can gift it to your neighbors or friends. Overall, getting rid of unnecessary stuff will help you free up truck space and save valuable time.

9. Hire professional movers

You should make a deal with a moving company several weeks before the move itself because, typically, companies have a busy schedule. When everything is packed and ready, you usually reconfirm with the movers and give them the green light. What then happens is you are watching how a team of specialists handles all your belongings and moves them to your new home. Remember that it is important to hire an experienced and reputable company that will take full responsibility for what they do until the very end.

10. Have a backup plan

Finally, you need a plan B. The fact is that you cannot be too careful. It is next to impossible to calculate everything because there is always a scenario that you cannot foresee. A backup plan is a protection against accidents and mishaps. Hopefully, you won’t need it for your next move, but, as they say, it is better to be safe than sorry.

To sum up

These tips are not a 100% guarantee that your next move will be entirely flawless. Nevertheless, they will greatly enhance your moving experience. By following these tips, you double your chances of success and ensure you will make fewer mistakes in the future.