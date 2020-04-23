12 Creative Matching Ring Ideas for Couples in 2020

There are many ways you can show commitment and affection towards your partner. Many couples like to have matching things, some have matching hoodies, sneakers, and hats.

When it comes to rings, they do come in different shapes and sizes, and many couples that are serious about one another do get the matching ones to show commitment and affection. Since there are so many on the market, we have done some serious research and found few that are ideal for couples.

1. World rings

One of the prettiest rings we have encountered is the pair of rings that when put on top of the other show the world map. This has an amazing symbolism, and quite literally shows that you mean the world to the other one. They do come in different materials, but the one that we loved was made from 24 karat gold.

2. Opal rings

Opal as a precious stone that has a wonderful trait to change the color depending on the amount of light. It can be integrated into the ring as a bang instead of just one rock that stands in the middle as in traditional rings, so this can be an excellent way of having a precious stone and a matching ring for him and her.

3. Trees and branches

If you both love nature, and trees are something that you want to integrate into the rings. One of the ideas that we have particularly enjoyed is matching rings that when combined make one whole. The female ring is hollow and made out of branches and the male ring has the imprint of the female one. This pair of rings sends an amazing message about how the couple completes one another, plus they are pretty.

4. Natural materials

Speaking of nature, we cannot forget natural material and matching rings that are made from materials that are eco friendly. They can be made from wood and resin, and even have integrated flowers and parts of meaningful trees for the wearers. Wooden rings are one of the most unique ones that can be bought, and they do present an amazing thing to be wearing. It is interesting that they can be combined with different materials, such as gold and steel, so the tree part can be a good accessory to the ring itself.

5. Camo rings

If both of you are into military-style, you can get the rings that are in this style. Be sure that the rings are made from the material that you both are not allergic to, in this case, stainless steel can be a good choice since it will integrate with the style of the ring, giving it structure and very strong appeal. The camouflage pattern adds to the appearance of strength. click here to get your pair, now.

6. Meteor rings

If you want something really unique, you can get a meteor or an asteroid piece into the ring and have a piece of space with you at all times. This is an amazing thing for the ones that love space and enjoy space-related research and celestial events. It may be a bit costly to get the meteor part incorporated into the ring, but if it has a meaning to both of the wearers it can be an excellent choice.

7. Raw stones

Some females cannot imagine rings without precious stones, and if you want to get matching rings it can be a bit problematic to incorporate the stones into both. Thankfully, designers did see this as a potential problem and solved it by using raw stones, that does look robust enough to be inserted into the male ring, and gentle enough to be a part of the female ring. Usage of raw stones has given the best of both worlds and connects matching rings and the couple in a very unique and specific way.

8. Fingerprint

This is a good idea that can turn any plain ring into a magnificent piece of art. Choosing plain rings made from the desired metal is the first thing that you need to do. Then, a craftsman that does this can add an imprint of each other’s fingerprints on the ring surface. Her fingerprint on his ring, and vice versa. By doing so, you will have very unique rings that will mean a world to you.

9. Rustic rings

It has become very popular to have rings that look robust, and like they have been made in the workshop that existed many centuries ago. This can be done with a variety of materials, meaning that you have choices, and the style is something that can be well combined with different styles. It gives both a very casual and luxurious look.

10. Sound recording

You can get the inner part of the ring engraved with a simple sound wave of your special one saying agreed words. This can be a simple I love you in any language of preference, or something that is meaningful for the two of you.

11. Simplicity

These rings need to have meaning to both of the ones that are having them. If not sure, go with simple bands that are made from the material that you have chosen. This can be stainless steel, silver, platinum or gold. Rose gold is appealing to females, but it can be difficult to match the rings if they are made from this material.

12. Infinity loop

The infinity loop is something that is very popular with youngsters and new generations. Rings with this loop are easy to be found and can be a good accessorize for both males and females. If they look alike, they can be made from different materials, so rose gold may be used for female rings, which is a material of preference for them.

Conclusion

Every couple is different and each has some uniques story behind each and every one of them. Picking rings can be hard work and a job that needs to be done in agreement with the significant one. We hope that we have given you plenty of ideas and that you will find the ones just for you.