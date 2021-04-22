How Managed IT Services Optimize The Business Workflow

Ever since the advent of the internet, many companies have decided to abandon the traditional practice of having an in-house IT staff and transition into managed IT services. Part of the reason for this is that the internet has made it easier for managed service providers (MSPs) to operate, but that’s beside the point. What matters is that businesses now have access to a more affordable and convenient solution. But what if your company can spare time and money? Will hiring managed IT services benefit you the same?

Managed IT services are not only designed to save you time, staffing, and money. It can provide you with more benefits than you think. Here are the top five reasons why managed IT services, which is offered by Lanter Technologies, can optimize your business workflow:

1. They’ve Developed Smart Processes

In the same way that water flows from its source to an endpoint, business workflow refers to the process of completing tasks from start to finish. If you want to improve the ‘flow’ of these tasks, you have to make some changes to your business process.

Aside from being an essential factor to business workflow, processes can also serve as a lifeline to a company as it makes sure resources are utilized optimally. Simply put, business processes are something you need to work on if you want to optimize your workflow. Unfortunately, despite its importance, most companies don’t have time to implement smarter business processes. That’s where managed IT services come in.

The thing about managed service providers is that they’re used to working around tight schedules, so they have a lot of experience in creating smart processes to save them a lot of time without compromising the quality of their services. In other words, they’d much rather spend a whole month developing a smart process that’ll allow them to complete tasks within a few minutes than stick to traditional processes.

However, remember that not all MSPs work the same. Some have more experience in optimizing efficiency than others.

2. They Use The Best Tools For The Job

The digital world has gone through many changes within the past few years. Perhaps one of the most significant changes within this sector is that there are now many more tools for businesses to use. However, just like business processes, not all companies have the time and resources to invest in such tools, much less learn to use them. On the bright side, managed service providers often use the latest technology for the job, such as:

Remote Monitoring and Management

Remote Access

Reporting Software

Professional Services Automation

Documentation Platforms

Database Management Tools

Project Tracking Tools

Naturally, if a business wants to optimize its business workflow, your best bet would be to use as many tools as possible, but that would only place a burden on your employees or even yourself. However, it’s a different story if these tools will be managed by a reliable managed IT service provider.

3. They Relieve You Of Some Of Your Burden

When running a business, you’ll often get into a tight spot. Perhaps it’s because of a mishap caused by one of your employees. Maybe it was because of a sudden unexpected incident. Nevertheless, these situations will only negatively impact your business workflow or may even completely disrupt it. Managed IT services can help you get a breather to sort these things out by helping you with:

Patching

Monitoring

Cost Management

Provisioning

Opting for managed IT services is technically the same as outsourcing your company’s IT sector. And as with any outsourcing solutions, MSPs can help lessen your burden, even for just a little bit, which in turn can help you focus on optimizing your business workflow.

4. They Pay Attention To Security

The reality of entrepreneurs finding themselves in tight spots has already been discussed. While it’s true that you’ll often suffer due to an unpredictable incident, most of the time the reason for going through such issues is due to the lack of security. If your business doesn’t have the necessary security measures, there’s a good chance that a malicious attack will disrupt your business workflow. As such, it’s a good idea to improve your business’s security. Here are a few things you can do to accomplish this:

Keep your tools up-to-date

Implement security software

Utilize password managers

Train employees to detect phishing attacks

There is a lot more you can do to prepare against malicious attacks. But if you’re busy with another project, working on your business’s security might not be possible at the moment. The good news is that MSPs are aware of the importance of cybersecurity. Simply put, hiring a managed IT services company to help you out with cybersecurity will go a long way in optimizing your business workflow. Even if your business does receive malicious attacks, you can rest assured knowing that managed IT service providers have a protocol for such emergencies.

5. They’re Prepared For Emergencies

There are all sorts of emergencies a business can face. You might lose important data due to malware. Your employees may end up falling for phishing attacks. Regardless, you’ll end up suffering from major consequences, not unless you’ve prepared for it. Some examples of things you can do in case of cyberattacks include:

Creating a backup of your data

Segmenting your networks to minimize damage

Implementing role-based access

While these suggestions don’t eliminate the issue, they can at least minimize the damage done by cyberattacks. And yes, managed IT service providers are expected to have policies in place if they end up suffering from cyberattacks.

Wrapping Up

Managed IT services can serve as the hope that every business owner seeks, but remember that there are also implications. Whether you like it or not, certain companies can do more harm to your business than good. So, if you want to hire a managed IT service provider, you’ll have to be thorough in your research. One thing that can help you out is knowing how managed IT services work, and this guide should help plenty in that aspect.