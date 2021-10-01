Khloe Kardashian Talks About The Unusual Symptom During Her Battle With CoViD

Khloe Kardashian shared that she experienced one of the uncommon symptom of CoViD. Although the KUWTK star didn’t suffer from smell and taste loss, the did suffer from one less usual indication of infection.

“My hair really fell out with COVID”, Kardashian revealed via a Twitter Space chat on Tuesday, September 28. “So after, it was really a struggle for a minute”.

Khloe tested positive for corona in March of 2020. The Good American co-founder is known to suffer from migraines since she was a teenager, but catching the corona bug was a whole new level of pain: “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache”.

The socialite commented on how her family coped with the pandemic while filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “It gave us something to do, and even though it was such a scary time, having that distraction was nice,” she added. “But yeah, all of us — now it’s kind of our new normal — but then we were all so nervous, and so scared. No one knew what was happening”, the reality star said.

When Khloe was confirmed to have corona, she went into self-isolation. The worst thing was being away from her daughter that she has with basketball player Tristan Thompson, True. “I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child — because I couldn’t be around my daughter … is the hardest part”, Khloe said last October.

Tristan and Khloe’s relationship has been a rollercoaster.

The couple started dating in 2016. Two years later they welcomed their daughter, True. However, from the beginning, the rumors were swirling about Tristan’s extramarital affairs. Khloe tried to deny and dismiss most of the claims, but when the basketball star was caught with Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s friend, exchanging romance, the whole hell broke loose.

The two split shortly after the affair until the pandemic hit. Khloe and Tristan were quarantined together in the pretenses that True shouldn’t be separated from either of her parents for such a long time. However, uring the quarantine, the couple reconciled. Actually, they were so good together that they started planning of having another child. Khloe spoke publically about having a surrogate and actively consulted with her older sister Kim who went through the procedure twice.

At the time, the source close to the Thompson-Kardashian family revealed a year ago: “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine”.

Despite all of Khloe’s efforts to keep the family together, the couple called it quits in June of 2021. Even though their relationship didn’t work out, the two continue to be dedicated co-parents to their daughter while remaining cordial with each other.