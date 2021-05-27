Kelly Clarkson Will Replace Ellen DeGeneres On NBC

The famous American singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson will take over the slot on US TV, that was set for the Ellen DeGeneres show. NBC confirmed that the mega popular talk show will end after nineteen seasons.

In an interview for the Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres said that the reasons for stopping the successful show is:

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,”. This comes after wanting to stop after 16 seasons, but as the show was so successful Ellen signed for 3 more seasons that she did.

The announcement for the replacement has came from NBC and the Kelly Clarkson day time talk show has 2 seasons till now. The new slot will be the start of seasons 3 and it will have a all proven popular format featuring celebrity guests and general entertainment bits.

The Kelly Clarkson’s show started airing in September 2019 and till today it has aired 343 episodes. The show is received great reviews and has its special moments as in Kelly will preform a cover song in each episode. The singer became famous for hits like Stronger, Since U Been Gone throughout the 2010’s. She also won the American Idol show in 2002. She was named as one of greatest pop singers by Billboard.

The Ellen DeGeneres is coming to an end after the show come under flak for alleged workplace toxicity after a Buzzfeed Expose that talked about issues in the workplace. The article stated how a constant barrage of toxicity was present at the filming of the show. Microaggressions, no sick days and no raises were experienced the staffers.

One of the takeaways was, the senior producers thought that you are lucky to be working there and for that reason you should do anything that was said to you.