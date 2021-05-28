Kelley Flanagan Spills Out The Dirt Regarding Peter Weber Breakup

The pair is no longer together and Kelley didn’t take it too well, and also decided to spill the beans on what transpired between her and Peter Weber. While it looked like Flanagan and Weber are getting along rather well, it would seem that things didn’t be like that at all.

According to her, the pair had too many differences. This was something evident from the start according to the TV star. During an interview with Chicks in the Office podcast, she stated: “He loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games, and he loves going out and partying. There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that’s what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?’”

This hit down to the spot, and we can’t argue that it is not interesting. Of course, people with a lot of differences visible from the start shouldn’t date each other but here we are. During the same interview, Flanagan added: “I felt like I was putting in a lot of effort to make things work, and I don’t necessarily think it was being reciprocated. It was a fast one, I think I told him I wasn’t coming out for Christmas.”

Kelley was in the midst of moving to New York and she had no help from her boyfriend. In the end, all of these things combined led to their eventual breakup. Most of the things that happened between the two hit Kelley on a personal level. With her mood going down she thought to herself: “Why am I trying to make time to go out there and see your family for Christmas if it’s not reciprocated?”

One of the worst things that happened between the two is the fact that they broke up before New Year’s Eve. Her only request was to keep it quiet until she tells more people. Instead, Peter decided to share the news on Instagram on the first day of the year. Not a classy move. Not classy at all! Talking about it she added: “I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple of days to tell people?’”

Their TV group the ABC even had ideas about their breakup. According to her, they wanted to time their split to be as close to The Bachelor premiere as possible. The general idea was the following: “‘Try to time it with the premiere. Do it the day before, drown it out, people will be excited about other things,’” Kelley recalled. “But “[Peter] had to do it in 2020.”

Despite everything that happened before, the two of them reconciled on St. Valentine’s the following year, but it was a short stint. Kelley described it with the following words: “It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her.”

Things just can’t get any better for these two. You can tell by the conclusion she made: “He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. I went off and I essentially said, ‘Get the hell out of my life.'”