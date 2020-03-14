“Married..With Children” Star Katey Sagal Is Unrecognizable Today

Actress Katey Sagal is famous worldwide for her role in hit sitcom “Married…With Children”. The story of a (un)harmonious family, their relationships, fantasies, and married life scenes captivated viewers around the world. Katey starred as the redhead, long-suffering middle-aged mother and wife, Peggy Bundy.

The cheeky but charming Peggy captivated the public with her wit and humor, and today she is regarded as a cult character in American television history. Filmed and aired from 1987 to 1997, the series plunged all its protagonists into stellar orbit, but after eleven seasons, it came to an end.

Katey Sagal has never been able to replicate her success again. Because of this, many remembered her only as Peggy, and they probably would not recognize her today at all.

Once a slender redhead diva, now is a black-haired 66-year-old who, unlike many of her classmates, refuses to undergo Botox and plastic surgery.

Katey has a difficult life story behind her. Her mother was a producer, and she passed away due to a heart attack when she was just 21 years old. Given that she also had two younger twin sisters, Katey had to take custody and care for her siblings.

Her father was killed on the set of movie “World War III”, after which the actress sank into hell with illegal substances. She only managed to get out of depression in 1986 when she decided to devote time to herself, so she applied to a rehab clinic and has since been clean.

In addition to family drama, Katey also faced those in love. In the early ’70s, she dated “Kiss” frontman Gene Simmons, and from 1977 to 1981, she was married to bass guitarist Freddi Beckmeier. The couple divorced, and then the actress married drummer Jack White in 1993.

After seven years of marriage, that relationship also came to an end, after which Katey married Kurt Slatter, and they welcomed a daughter Esme Louise in 2007.

The actress was pregnant several times in life but would each time have a miscarriage or give birth to a stillborn baby. Because of such grievous tragedies, she eventually decided to have a child via a surrogate mother. She now lives happily in California with her family and she continued acting in various TV shows.