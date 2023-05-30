Are you opening a new gym or fitness studio and want to make sure you have the perfect illumination? Or are you considering upgrading the lighting in your current facility? Look no further! In this blog post, we’ll discuss 10 tips for choosing the perfect solution for your gym or fitness studio. We’ve got you covered, from the right color temperature to the optimal brightness.

What is the Difference Between a Gym and Fitness Center?

Gyms

Gyms need lighting that is stable and reliable, especially if they are open 24 hours. It should be functional and not necessarily connected to the brand or fitness concept. The main goal is to provide bright, reliable lighting that mimics daylight. The system should be simple and easy to use so that any staff member or trainer can operate it.

Fitness Studios

Lighting plays a crucial role in fitness studios, particularly group fitness studios, where it helps to create the atmosphere associated with the brand. Fitness studios require fairly complex lighting systems connected to music systems. The focus is not on bright white lights mimicking daylight but rather on using light to impact the physical and mental state of the students. For example, red lights can assist during cool-down, while dark lights or no lights are used during high-concentration phases. Working with specialists is often necessary to design the lights and music that convey the brand and offer a differentiated workout.

The Most Useful Tips

Use LED Lights

LED lights are an excellent choice for maximum lighting, energy efficiency, and minimal glare. Although they may be more expensive than other types of gym lights initially, they use less electricity and tend to last longer than other types of light bulbs. You can use LED lights for overhead lights, wall-mounted lights that require bulbs, strips, or even floor bulbs. Many corporate fitness spaces use LED lights for these reasons.

Choose Lighting Depending on the Area

Workout

The weight lifting and cardio areas are crucial in gym lighting because members spend the most time in these areas. Gyms tend to make the mistake of choosing lights with a higher lumen output, but most members prefer gentle illumination. This is because members spend a lot of time staring at the ceiling while using workout machines requiring them to lie on their backs. If the lights are too bright, they can cause discomfort or distraction. To solve this problem, experts recommend choosing an appropriate lumen output for the square space of the room or area and combining it with other tactics such as diffusers, frosted or milky lens covers. Glare levels should also be taken into account when choosing lighting for this area.

Lockers & Personal

Lockers and changing areas require sufficient lighting for visibility while also providing a relaxing and flattering illumination. It is recommended to use a mix of light fixture types or lumen outputs for this area. For instance, brighter lights can be used for locker areas, while softer lights may be more appropriate for changing areas.

Pool & Showers

For areas such as the pool and showers, it is important to choose pendants that are UL listed for wet locations. Recessed fixtures is a suitable option as it offers additional protection when housed in the ceiling rather than being suspended or pendant mounted. Diffused models is recommended for the pool to avoid eye discomfort, while higher illumination can be used in the shower to enhance visibility and safety.

Add Some Natural Light

Natural light from the sun can provide a great free way to give your gym a good ambiance. In addition, it can stimulate the production of vitamin D in your skin, which is naturally made when your skin is exposed to the sun. Vitamin D helps the body better absorb certain minerals, boosts immunity, and helps to fight off several diseases.

Design the Layout of the Lights

Measure the size of the gym

To ensure adequate lighting in your gym or fitness studio, measure the size of the space to determine how many light fixtures you need. For example, 33,000-lumen lights are suitable for spaces of 25-35 ft, while 16,000-20,000 Lumens are recommended for areas of 15-25 ft. For spaces of 12-15 ft, lights with 10,000-15,000 lumens are sufficient. You can contact the lighting manufacturer at Centerlight to do it properly.

Spacing

To ensure uniform lighting in your fitness studio, you need to consider the spacing of the lights and avoid crowding them in one area. For example, in spaces of around 20 ft., the light fixtures can be installed between 15-18 ft high, while areas of 30ft can have light fixtures installed between 20 and 25ft, depending on the desired brightness level.

Decide on the number of lights and the arrangement

Finally, you need to create an illumination that suits the space and provides adequate lighting while also looking good. The number of lights required will depend on the size of the room and the desired brightness level.

Choose the Type of Lighting

Hanging Lights

Overhead lighting is easy to install and maintain. It can also be easily taken down if needed, such as for exercises like rope climbs or wall-ball shots that may hit the lights. Smaller fitness spaces like yoga studios often use hanging lights for these benefits.

Recessed

Recessed is also called downlights or can lights. This type provides a smooth color temperature while taking up minimal space. Recessed LED lighting combines the advantages of recessed and LED fixtures, making it a budget-friendly and visually appealing option, even though it may be slightly more expensive.

Floor

Floor lighting can be a great option for a basement gym where drilling a wall mount or ceiling fixture into cement can be challenging. However, it tends to leave dark corners and glare spots in small or narrowly shaped rooms. Depending on the location of the outlets, it may be necessary to position the floor lamps in specific areas to maximize wattage.

Track

Track system is often viewed as a more luxurious option for gyms, but it may be more expensive than other alternatives if multiple track lights are needed.

Use Smart Fixtures

LED bulbs with wifi-enabled technology are becoming popular in fitness studios. With the ability to control the lights from a remote or an app on your phone, you can easily adjust the lighting as needed.

Consider Color Temperature

The color temperature of gym lamps has a significant impact on individual performance. It is measured in Kelvin (K), and LEDs with a color temperature of approximately 4000K-5000K are ideal for gym lights.

Remember About Wattage and Lumens

When choosing LED lights for your gym, it’s important to consider both the wattage and lumens. Wattage measures the power of the bulb, while lumens measure the amount of light it emits. For a typical gym, around 300-530 lux is ideal. However, it’s important to note that higher-wattage bulbs may not necessarily provide more light, so it’s important to also consider lumens when making your selection.

Add Sensors

Motion sensor LED lights are a great option for areas of the gym that are only used when people need them, such as washrooms, changing areas, and locker rooms. These lights are more efficient because they only turn on when someone is in the room.

Choose a Stylish Design

It’s important to consider the appearance of your gym or fitness studio in addition to its functionality. The space needs to look good and be inviting for members or clients.

Conclusion

Choosing the perfect lighting for your gym or fitness studio is essential for creating a functional and inviting space. Remember to take into account the different lights needed for gyms and fitness studios, consider the area you are lighting, and focus on LED lights for maximum efficiency. Additionally, don’t forget about the design and the importance of natural light. By following these tips, you’ll be sure to create the perfect ambience for your gym or fitness studio.