Kate Middleton’s Brother James Ties The Knot In France

The youngest Middleton sibling, James, tied the knot with his fiancée Alizée Thévenet. The couple’s wedding took place at Chateau Leoube, a vineyard in Provence, owned by British owners of the construction company, Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford. It was a glamorous but private reception of only 50 guests, including his sister and brother-in-law, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children.

Chateau Leoube supposedly makes an exceptionally good wine, especially rose for which they are famous in France. The guests had a great time, away from the media frenzy, enjoying the moment while savoring wine and cheese. After the reception, the newlyweds spent the night at the Chateau.

Mr. and Mrs. Middleton met in 2018 when James’ dog approached his future wife. The couple announced their engagement the next year on social media. At the time, James was battling depression and was generally in a bad place in his life. Later, he gave a lot of credit to Alizée who helped him out to heal.

The wedding was originally set for 2020, twice, but was postponed due to the pandemic. This year, the couple was firm on exchanging their vows. And they did. Privately and intimately with just the closest family and friends. The rest of the world found out via Instagram when Alizee shared photos saying “Just married!” without many details about the wedding gown, guests list, the cake, music, and everything else that brides are usually obsessed with. James posted on his Instagram a photo with his wife with words: “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-Les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am “.

James Middleton spoke openly about his battle with clinical depression. Numerous times he emphasized the power of nature that helped him stay sane and find peace. After being diagnosed with mental health issues in 2017, the 34-year old decided to take some time off from the modern world. “I packed my dogs into my car and, telling no one where I was going, drove to a wild and remote part of the Lake District (in northwest England)”, James said, continuing: “There I swam in an icy lake, took solitary walks on snow-capped mountains, and stayed alone in a remote cottage, trying to still the tumult in my mind”.

James is a passionate animal lover and protector. His pack consists of several dogs, including his beloved cocker spaniel Elle, and a lamb named Captain. James’ Instagram is filled with photos from his camping and hiking trips. “One of my best strategies for coping with my own mental health today is taking my dogs 🐾 for a walk each time to inhale the powerful benefits nature has to offer”.