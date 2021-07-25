Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Caught Kissing for Her 52nd Birthday

Love is back on the menu for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Since getting back together a few months ago the pair have been inseparable. It would seem that the Let’s Get Loud singer decided to stop hiding from the world as she shared the photos of them kissing on a yacht on Instagram.

One of the world’s most famous couples decided to take a break from their daily obligations by going on a yacht in St. Tropez. J. Lo couldn’t settle for a single photo, so we had a chance of enjoying a couple in one album. She decides to caption the photo with “5 2 … what it do …” There was also a heart emoji somewhere in between. Both of them look emotional and in love in these photos, and the happiness can not be nor hidden nor contained.

Lopez decides to hold a private party on board. From what we could gather, there was a photographer present who took some more photos of the biggest Latin star that ever greeted the US shores. It was a birthday party in its essence as it featured a lot of flowers and a cake created by The PrettyLittleThing family.

As we said, the relationship between the two has been going once again after their famous breakup, but until now they have kept things to themselves and the only available photos were those by the paparazzi. We could say that the things became official only yesterday when the family friend of the couple Leah Remini posted a photo of the pair. She captioned the photo with: “Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also every day. I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me.”

Today, Bennifer is officially a thing once again and no one can argue otherwise. The pair started dating in April, only a few weeks after Jennifer broke up her long-time relationship with Alex Rodriguez. After losing faith in him over alleged infidelity with Madison LeCroy, Jenny From the Block decided to go back to her past lover. It would seem that neither of them got over what they once had, and after years of being separated and with other people they started off as it only passed a few days.

Just like Bennifer, A-Rod decided to relax quite a bit in the same location. St. Tropez is the place to be if you’re rich and famous. Unlike his former fiancee, Alex didn’t start over again with a single girl. Instead, he threw a party that included various women. It would seem that the former baseball star is not ready to get serious in his love life just yet. While J.Lo exited one and entered another serious relationship almost immediately, A-Rod is going to live his best life for a little bit more.