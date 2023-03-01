How to Become an AWS Cloud Engineer?

With the growing popularity of cloud computing, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals who can manage cloud-based systems. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the leading cloud service providers, and becoming an AWS cloud engineer can be a lucrative career path.

However, we also have to admit that people are also interested in becoming AWS cloud engineers. Logically, when the demand is that high, the price for this position is significantly increasing. Plus, people can expect to get some amazing working conditions, a lot of flexibility, and some amazing bonuses for hard work.

At first glance, that seems like a dream job. However, becoming an AWS cloud engineer isn’t an easy task. People need to pass through a challenging and long-lasting process to reach their goals. Because of that, it would be better to start the process as soon as possible!

In this article, we will discuss the steps you can take to become an AWS cloud engineer. We recommend you read each step carefully and invest enough energy to complete each task successfully. Let’s go!

Learn the Basics of Cloud Computing

Before you start your journey to becoming an AWS cloud engineer, it is essential to understand the basics of cloud computing. Cloud computing is a model for delivering on-demand computing resources over the internet. It includes three main service models: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). You should familiarize yourself with these service models and the core concepts of cloud computing before diving into AWS.

Gain Knowledge of AWS Services

Once you have a good understanding of cloud computing, it’s time to start learning about AWS. AWS offers a wide range of services, including computing, storage, databases, networking, and security. Familiarize yourself with each of these services and understand how they work together to provide a complete cloud-based solution. Additionally, learn how to use the AWS Management Console, the web-based interface for managing AWS services

Choose a Path

AWS offers several certification paths for cloud engineers, each with a specific focus. These paths include AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified Developer, and AWS Certified DevOps Engineer. Choose the path that aligns with your career goals and interests.

Get Certified

Once you have chosen your certification path, start preparing for the exam. AWS offers official study materials, including training courses, practice exams, and certification guides. Additionally, there are many third-party resources available, such as books, online courses, and video tutorials. It is essential to thoroughly prepare for the exam to increase your chances of passing.

Gain Hands-On Experience

While certification is essential, hands-on experience is equally crucial. AWS offers a free tier, which allows you to experiment with different services without incurring any costs. Take advantage of this opportunity to gain practical experience with AWS services. Additionally, consider participating in hackathons, coding challenges, and other events that allow you to work on real-world AWS projects.

Keep Learning and Stay Up-to-Date

Cloud computing and AWS services are constantly evolving, so it is essential to keep learning and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies. Attend conferences, webinars, and other events that focus on cloud computing and AWS. Additionally, AWS offers regular updates and new service releases, so make sure to stay informed about these changes.

Network with Other AWS Professionals

Networking with other AWS professionals can provide you with opportunities to learn from others, collaborate on projects, and find job opportunities. You can join online communities, such as LinkedIn groups, and attend industry events and conferences to meet other professionals. Additionally, consider joining the AWS Partner Network or becoming an AWS Certified Instructor to connect with other professionals in the field.

Ask for Help

People often feel ashamed when they need to ask for help. However, there is no reason to feel that way. On the contrary, asking for pieces of advice is one of the key factors that can influence your career. As we said, one option you have is to connect with experienced AWS cloud engineers. But, you can also find consulting agencies like Romexsoft and allow experts for these jobs to give you some useful pieces of advice. That way, you will get prepared for the jobs and interviews that are waiting for you after you improve your skills.

Apply for Jobs

Once you have gained the necessary skills, knowledge, and certification, you can start applying for AWS cloud engineering jobs. Some common job titles include AWS Cloud Engineer, AWS Solutions Architect, and AWS Developer. You can search for job openings on popular job sites, such as LinkedIn and Indeed, and apply directly to companies that are hiring. Be sure to tailor your resume and cover letter to highlight your AWS experience and certifications.

Ace the Interview

Preparing for an interview is crucial to land your dream job. Research the company, review the job description, and prepare answers to common interview questions. Additionally, be prepared to demonstrate your knowledge and skills related to AWS services and cloud computing. Consider creating a portfolio of your work and presenting it during the interview to showcase your abilities.

Continuously Improve

Becoming an AWS cloud engineer is a continuous journey. It is essential to continuously improve your skills and knowledge to stay relevant and advance in your career. Consider pursuing advanced certifications, taking on challenging projects, and seeking feedback from colleagues and mentors. By continuously improving, you can become a valuable asset to your team and organization and achieve your career goals.

Conclusion

Becoming an AWS cloud engineer requires dedication, hard work, and a passion for cloud computing. By following these steps, you can gain the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in this exciting and growing field. Remember to keep learning, stay up-to-date, and never stop exploring new ways to improve your skills and knowledge. Each piece of advice is equally valuable, so we recommend you do not skip any of them. Your approach directly depends on whether you will become a successful AWS cloud engineer or not. We wish you a good luck.