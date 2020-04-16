Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Changed Their Son’s Name

Comedian and Hollywood actress Amy Schumer, 38, and her husband, chef and farmer Chris Fischer, 40, have decided to change their son’s middle name.

On Tuesday, April 14, in “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith”, which Schumer hosts with Rachel Feinstein, Keith Robinson, and Bridget Everett, she revealed that she and her husband changed their son’s name from Gene Atell Fischer to Gene David Fischer.

The comedian said, “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’”

The guest of the show was Claudia O’Doherty, who said, “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son “genital.”’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Amy gave birth to Gene David in May of 2019. “10:55 p.m. last night, our royal baby was born,” read her announcement back then. Two days later, she shared the boy’s name. Schumer called the birth “scary”, and said she was throwing up for the first hour following the C-section.

Still, she and her husband would like to give their young son a brother or a sister in the future. In January, she said, “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

