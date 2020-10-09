Insurance Coverage 101: What Policies You Need When Renting Out a Home in 2020

Rental property owners take on the challenge of renting out a home to generate residual income. When renting out the property, the owner must protect their asset against common perils and against tenant-related damage.

A rental property cannot remain vacant for too long as this could increase risks for the owner. Tenants will also need coverage to protect items that the property insurance won’t. All rental property owners must assess risks associated with the property itself and calculate how much it will cost to protect themselves from serious liabilities.

Rental Property Insurance

Rental property insurance covers the property itself, and the policy offer help with property damage repairs and replacing it if it’s a total loss. The coverage applies to perils such as fires, natural disasters, and criminal acts. The items stored in the property such as furniture provided for tenants may be covered under the policy. The insurance doesn’t provide coverage for a wide spectrum of liabilities. However, the rental property owner might get some coverage for premises liabilities. The liabilities relate to hazards found in or outside the property that are the fault of the property owner. It doesn’t apply to conditions caused by the tenant or their pet. Rental property owners can learn more about the coverage by contacting Roger Butler Insurance now.

Unoccupied Dwelling Coverage

Unoccupied dwelling coverage is a must for any property that could remain empty for an extended period. For example, if the rental property is available during peak season only, the owner needs unoccupied dwelling coverage to protect the home when no one lives in it. The coverage applies to potential break-in or damage caused by swatters who break into the property and use it illegally. Lenders require the coverage if the owner cannot guarantee that someone will live in the property at all times.

The insurance premiums decrease if the property owner installs a security system to monitor the property all the time. However, the property owner must maintain the security system and hire a security provider to monitor the system regularly. The policy decreases the depreciation of value and provides funds to repair the property when damage occurs. It will not provide funds to renovate the property if the property owner fails to maintain the property appropriately.

Landlord’s Insurance Policies

Landlord’s insurance policies provide coverage for anyone who acts as a landlord or property manager. This means they have protection for liabilities such as tenant-related injuries caused by a failure to repair the property or hazards outside the property. It could provide supplemental coverage for a rental property insurance policy, and the policy might increase funds for losses related to the property.

Flood Coverage When Necessary

Flood coverage is necessary for all properties that are in a designated flood zone. Typically, any property in proximity to a body of water or an area that experiences flooding more frequently falls into this category. If the property is financed by a mortgage, the owner must purchase and maintain the flood coverage throughout the term of the mortgage. The insurer may offer discounts to the buyer for adding features that lower the chances of flooding, including flood doors for the foundation, hurricane windows, and raising the crawlspace to protect the lower levels of the property.

Requiring Renter’s Insurance

Rental property owners should include a clause in their rental agreement that forces the tenant to purchase and maintain renter’s insurance. The policy provides protection for the rental property and pays for damage caused by the tenant, their family, or their pets. The insurance includes a liability option for dog attacks and prevents the property owner from facing liabilities related to the tenant’s pet. These policies also provide coverage for the tenant’s personal belongings that aren’t covered under the property insurance or a landlord’s policy. The rental property owner can monitor the coverage and ensure that the tenant has coverage throughout their lease. Adding a clause in the eviction guidelines helps the property owner evict the tenant if the tenant doesn’t maintain the policy.

Riders for High-Valued Items

Riders are exceptional for supplementing a policy. Riders protect high-valued items that are inside the rental property, such as antique furnishings or artwork. The items are appraised, and the insurer follows the value listed in the appraisal when providing replacement funds. The property owner reduces financial losses when they add a rider to their property insurance. If the tenant damages or loses these items, the property owner can file a claim to collect replacement funds. It could include fixtures inside or on the property that are added to the policy such as hot tubs.

Emergency Coverage for Sudden Repairs or Damage

Emergency coverage helps the property owner pay for sudden repairs or property damage. When renting out a property, the damage could occur at any time, and the coverage helps the property owner cover these expenses without sustaining a financial loss. The amount offered in the policy depends on the owner’s selections when starting the policy. The value of the home could play a role in how much emergency coverage they need. The insurance agent helps the owner assess their risks and what type of issues could arise. This could include water leaks, roofing damage, and mold inside the property.

Rental property owners must assess their risks and address them with the correct insurance policies. First, they need insurance to cover the property itself and protect them against liabilities related to the property itself. Next, the property owner needs to cover liabilities associated with renting out a home to tenants, and proper coverage helps them avoid costly medical expenses if a tenant is injured.

Flood coverage is needed only if the property is located in a flood zone, and it provides supplementary coverage for the peril. Riders are necessary to protect any high-valued items inside the property that the owner allows the tenant to use. Emergency coverage lowers financial losses that could generate a serious loss for the owner. Examining insurance policies helps rental property owners protect their investments and avoid liabilities.