Onboarding and Career Development: Setting the Stage

Onboarding is the procedure of helping a new employee in the company to settle both in the company and the team. For instance, the employee must understand what’s their role, learn all there is to know about the organization, and naturally, understand all the particularities of their team. Leaving a good impression on a new employee is a must because this is a way to motivate the employee.

It is an efficient way for new employees to comprehend what their position is, and what the organization asks of them. Furthermore, they can understand what the company offers them in return. Of course, we are not talking about the details such as salary since this is discussed in negotiations before someone is hired. Instead, it helps the employee to learn about the culture of the company and new colleagues.

Even though this might seem like a simple way to do it, it is far from it. Therefore, the company needs to pay attention to a high number of elements to make it work properly. If you want to take a look at this process in high detail, then be sure to pay attention to Onboarding FAQ. Today, we want to talk about the most important things you should know about onboarding and career development.

Why is Employee Onboarding Crucial?

After a candidate accepts the job offer, there are a couple of phases he or she needs to go through. If you take a look at a couple of studies, you will see they show that companies that do this procedure properly have much higher hire retention rates, which can go as far as 52%. You will agree that this is quite an impressive rate.

Furthermore, this element attributes to the choice of an employee to stay in the company for much longer. When you know just how hard it is to find a proper candidate, him to understand the know-how of the company, and a wide array of different aspects out there, then you know just how crucial this aspect is.

The process we are talking about helps with providing the candidate with a proper set of expectations, improves communication, and ensures that the candidate will have improved performance and productivity. Of course, you should avoid perceiving this procedure as a simple checklist and ensure that each one of these steps makes and difference both for the employee and the company.

Pre-Onboarding Phase

As you can see from what we have said previously, it is more than clear that this is a process that you should prepare carefully. The period before someone accepts a job at a company, and the candidate’s first day on the job is known as pre-onboarding. During this phase, a new member of the team gets the necessary information about his position.

Besides that, we are talking about information such as benefits information, tax benefits, and a wide array of different crucial documents. The reason why this segment of the process is so important is that it determines whether the employee will choose your company as a long-term option or not. Even though this might sound strange, numerous studies have shown it to be the truth.

Furthermore, we can see that certain companies use the pre-onboarding segment as a way for them to provide their new employees with a workplace tour, introduce them to other members of the team, a mentor, and practically everything crucial for their new job position. In some cases, you will see that this process is extended to the first couple of days on the job.

Role Training Phase

The second phase of the procedure is known as role training. A new member of the team is introduced to the requirements for doing a good job. Not only that, the career path is directly mapped out for them by introducing them to all the potential things they can get in the future, both salary and knowledge-wise. By doing so, the company sets the employee up for long-term success.

When a new employee knows what are the requirements for conducting the tasks successfully, it becomes much easier for the individual to build the necessary motivation and has much more confidence in the future. There are a couple of important elements that make role training complete. We are talking about a review of performance expectations, technical and process training, job shadowing, and safety training.

The most important thing to know about these parts is that it is quite easy to make a training generic, which can make the role training an uninteresting and not engaging part of the process. It is one of the hidden dangers of this procedure. With that in mind, the company needs to work hard on developing this process and hiring the best staff members to make it happen.

The Transition Phase

The final stage of this process is known as transition. We are talking about the first couple of months after a person is employed. In this part of the process, the employee is now accustomed to the most important elements of the company, like company culture. However, this doesn’t mean that the process is now finished.

After he or she learns the core then it is important to proceed to some other important elements such as effective communication, the strategies for improvement and growth, and understanding why authenticity is so important for an individual, who is now a member of a larger team of professionals.

In this segment, the managerial staff represents the crucial aspect. They need to manifest their qualities such as leadership and the ability to tutor new members of the team. Naturally, they need to provide the most important individuals in the company with frequent feedback. You can perceive this segment as a way to sharpen the skills of a new member of the team by implementing the right methods.

Summary

Onboarding and career development are key factors for every company in the world. Its importance has become much more obvious in the last two decades. Here, you can learn about the most important aspects of these processes and how to conduct them properly.