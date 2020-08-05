How to Spy on Someone’s Phone?

Many people are debating if it is okay to spy on someone’s phone and you can hear millions of different opinions. Even though doing this may be seen as morally wrong, we know how bad the world we live in is right now. No matter how old your child is, when it comes to their safety and well-being, every parent would choose to maybe get in their personal space, than being worried sick when they don’t come back home on time.

In this article, we are going to give you some tips on how you can spy on your child’s device, and with most of these things, you can do it without your kid knowing. Remember that it is better to talk to your son or daughter and teach them what’s right or wrong, but if you ever feel they are in danger, having a backup plan is always a good idea.

Connect your own account

The first thing you can do, without raising any suspicion is to connect your own email or account username to your kid’s device. When you do this, you will have all the information you want without installing anything else.

When you connect your email, you will be able to see which apps your kids are downloading, who they are talking to, you will be getting notifications about emails, calls, and even messages. This will help you track their location with ease, and in case they misplace their device, you will be able to find it right away, without third-party services.

Use an app

Nowadays there are hundreds of different apps available online that you can use to spy on someone’s phone. Most of these apps cannot be noticed or seen, and in case you have your account or email connected to your child’s device, you can install any app you want without physically having the device in your hands.

According to SpyFone, the apps are not made only to monitor and micromanage what your kids are doing, but they are also equipped with panic buttons, so if your child is feeling unsafe at any time, they can easily reach you with just a click on their device.

Nowadays there are so many apps and they offer a lot of different features. Some will even give you information on how fast the vehicle your kid is in, is going, and they will let you see their location at all times. You can use this info to know if they really are studying at a friend’s house, or if they are attending a party.

Depending on the type of app you use, you can find some that are free of charge, but most of the great ones need a monthly subscription.

Track Location

Tracking the location is one of the best things you can do for your children’s safety. This neat feature allows you to know where they are at all times, so you won’t have to worry. The only issue with this thing is that the GPS needs to be on all the time. If you have access to your kid’s device, you can easily switch the location on and off, without raising any suspicion.

If you notice that your kid is not where they said they were, be careful on how you approach them. If you say that you know because you have a tracking app installed, they may think of ways to stop you from accessing that information.

Check the calls and numbers

If you want to know what your child is doing and if you want to make sure they are safe, it is better to know who they are talking with and for how long.

To find this out, you can just check the numbers they have when you connect your email or account to their phones. You don’t have to physically have their device in your hand to be able to find this information out.

You can also use an additional app that will reveal this information. When choosing the right application for you, make sure you install one that offers this feature. If you see a number you don’t recognize, you can Google it, or depending on the software you use, you can even see the contact details.

Limit the screen time

Nowadays every child wants to spend hours on their phones. No matter if they have to study, or if it is just better for them to go outside and exercise, they would all choose to play a game over doing something productive.

Every parent has been struggling with this, and luckily there are ways you can limit the amount of time they spend online or just playing on their device. There are several options here, and you can either lock their devices or separate apps and give them the code when you think is right.

Another thing you can do is install software that will automatically lock their devices after a while. Most apps allow you to set different time limits, and depending on the chores they finish, or the grades they get, you can allow your kids to spend more or less time playing on their devices.

Before you download and install anything on your child’s phone, make sure that it is a top-rated app, and check the reviews. You need something that won’t be noticed and something that will give you all the features you need. This includes tracking location, call information, panic button, and being able to restrict the apps they download.

The best software will not only let you limit the screen time, but they will also let you remove or install new software without having the device near you. When you do this, you need to be careful about your kid finding out. If they are tech-savvy, they might be able to find the app and if they do, they may lose their trust in you.

Spend some time talking to them about why you need all this information, and try to reason with them about the most important information they have to share with you. Always check their photos and if you notice anything suspicious, act as soon as possible before it is too late.