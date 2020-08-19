How To Protect Your Pool Over Winter

It doesn’t what the weather is, it is highly important for you to protect your pool from negative influences at all times. We are not talking about a pool boy who will clean the water. We are talking about proper maintenance that will provide actual protection that will make your pool much more durable during winter for example.

You will be able to save a lot of money with maintenance you would otherwise invest in completely renovating the existing one or building a new one. This is a lot of money you can spend without any need. At the same time, you will provide yourself with a proper pool that will last for a really long time.

Many don’t realize how critical it is to secure your swimming pool from winter damage, with proper protection.If you own a pool in the Australian climate, here’s how you can protect your pool as winter comes as suggested by www.bluehaven.com.au.

Cleaning your Pool

When you’re closing down your pool for winter, you should first clean it efficiently with a suction pipe and scrub. Keep the PH ranges between 7.2 – 7.6) and perform a chlorine shock treatment. Including an algicide will assist in reducing the growth of fungi in winter.

Run these treatments in the filtration system for 12 hours before back-washing the filter and cleaning the chlorination feeder. This is an essential part of having proper water even during the winter months. Therefore, you need to be absolutely sure you’ve taken good care of it.

There is one more thing that you should be aware of. You need to make sure that you’ve cleaned your pool one last time before you are about to cover your pool to protect it during winter months. This is an absolute must since you will be able to use it almost immediately after you uncover it in the months that follow.

Your Pool Accessories

When the temperature falls, the icy water will begin expanding. This can wreak havoc on your pool’s pump and piping system if the water is allowed to sit in the wintry temperature. Store away all the pool’s equipment and drain excess water. Frozen water in the pipes and pumps and chlorinating equipment might cause them to crack. Avoid this by draining water from your pool gear.

Get the drain plugs in the filter basket to avoid losing them. In case you are not too concerned about the state your pool is in during the winter months, you are making a huge mistake that will take too much money to fix. It doesn’t matter where you live and what is the climate of your region, you need to make sure that all of the parts are in proper condition. Once again, this is also important to prevent yourself from wasting too much money.

Pool Chemistry

During the colder weather, the chemical PH levels of your pool may change. Protect your pool from staining by maintaining the correct chemical equilibrium. When the pool’s chemical PH is balanced, it will prevent the build-up of algae, fungi, and other impurities.

If your pool is not decontaminated before the temperatures lower, a waterline ring will form around the pool needing you to efficiently cleaning the tiles and even drain your pool when it gets warmer. We can see that a lot of people don’t have the habit of draining the pool during winter months. This causes a lot of unnecessary costs that can arise during this period of time. In this case, you need to make sure that you’ve provided the water with some pool chemistry that will protect it from bad influences.

Pool Covers

As seasons change, leaves fall off trees, leading to floating debris in the water. Installing a pool cover will protect your pool from extreme weather elements, and debris. Keeping the water levels low prevents the icy water from causing a tear on your winter cover.

Pool covers come in solid-surface and mesh varieties which are generally lighter and easier to set up. However, both are excellent choices, just ensure you get an excellent sturdy winter cover. With all of the elements that we’ve pointed out you can see that it is essential for you to have pool covers. That way you will be able to save a lot of money you would spend on removing all of the debris that can accumulate over time.

Water Level needs to be checked

It is critical to have the skimmer above the water level and its valve off. This is to allow for melting snow and winter rainfall to bring the level back up. As mentioned above, water expands when freezing.

Sinking the levels will block water from overflowing, and when water spillage takes place, it causes it to turn to ice, which could destroy the surfaces of your pool deck and sides. This is a thing that many people overlook due to many other obligations you have in other parts of your life.

Conclusion

Protecting your pool against the winter environment is essential to ensure its durability. Only by doing that you will be able to have a proper pool who will last you for more than a couple of years. Furthermore, you will prevent yourself from wasting too much money on maintenance, which is a pretty big investment.

You should be aware that there are a lot of negative things that can have a negative effect on your pool. Therefore, you need to be absolutely sure that you’ve done everything in a proper way before you are ready to close it for a couple of months.

Pools are usually not used when the temperature plummets, so it is best to sink water levels, maintain chemical equivalence, and cover the pool effectively. Ensure all the pool’s equipment is drained and stored correctly.

At the end of the cold season, open your pool early just as it starts to get warm and start re-balancing the pool’s chemical composition in preparation for fun splashy times. We hope that you will find our article useful.