How to Remove Dead Skin Cells

Dead skin cells are the natural by-product of our skin’s turnover process. Over time, dead skin builds up on the skin, making it appear rough and dry.

There are a number of different factors that can cause dead skin cells to form on the skin including: aging, stress, diet, environment, overuse of harsh soaps and products, smoking and poor skin care routine. Aging is the most significant factor affecting the appearance of the skin as it gradually loses its elasticity and becomes thinner over time. Daily exposure to sunlight can also result in sunspots and age spots that are also caused by dead skin cells.

Several products and beauty treatments exist to get rid of dead skin cells. Here is a brief look at some of the options available.

1. Exfoliation

Exfoliation is the process of removing dead cells from the skin in order to reveal healthier looking skin underneath.

Exfoliants can be in the form of a scrub, cream, mask or peel off mask such as those by Eluxura and contain ingredients such as fruit acids, sugar, microbeads or ground seeds. These ingredients are then applied to the skin and work by gently breaking down dead skin cells and revealing the fresh layer of skin underneath.

When you hear the word “exfoliation” you might think of harsh scrubs and painful clinical procedures, but exfoliation doesn’t have to mean pain or discomfort. It’s actually a very simple process – using gentle cleansing products and home peels to remove the outer layer of dead skin and keep your skin looking fresh and healthy.

If you’re wondering how often you should exfoliate, the answer is that it can be as often as you need it depending on your skin type and the type of products you use. Generally speaking, exfoliating once or twice a week is more than enough for most people. Massage the product into the skin in gentle, circular motions and wash off thoroughly with lukewarm water.

If you have sensitive skin or acne look for products that have a granular texture and include ingredients such as salicylic acid or retinol as these are more effective at removing dead skin and clearing up congested pores than gentle exfoliators like coconut shells or sugar granules. You should also make sure to avoid exfoliators with harsh chemical ingredients as these can irritate sensitive skin and lead to further breakouts. Instead, you should use natural and gentle exfoliators such as those made from bamboo, oatmeal or brown sugar as these are less likely to cause irritation and are effective in getting rid of dirt, oil and dead skin cells without causing inflammation or breakouts.

Moisturizing after exfoliation is essential if you want to maintain smooth and glowing skin and prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. You should apply moisturizer every day to keep your skin nourished and help to restore its natural moisture balance. You should use a moisturizer that contains emollients such as shea butter or coconut oil as these will help to restore the elasticity of the skin and prevent it from drying out.

2. Chemical peels

Technology has advanced over the years; we now have a variety of non-surgical techniques available to us for effectively removing dead skin cells without damaging the skin itself.

Chemical peels are one such example. If your skin gets dull and wrinkled, you can consider this non-invasive procedure. It involves using a chemical peeling agent to eliminate the build-up of dead skin cells and improve the overall texture of your skin.

Peeling agents are a mixture of acids and other compounds that are applied to the skin in a layer, causing them to bubble and dissolve the dead layers of skin that have accumulated over years. The acids remove the dead skin cells from the top layer of your skin, revealing the healthy, younger-looking skin underneath.

As your face heals from the peeling process, you can expect to see immediate results such as reduced wrinkles and improved skin tone. However, the treatment may not be suitable for everyone as it can cause mild irritation and redness of the skin.

3. Microdermabrasion

Another way for getting rid of dead skin cells is the use of microdermabrasion, a non-invasive procedure that involves the use of a small handheld device to apply tiny crystals to the surface of the skin. The crystals are used to remove the top layer of dead skin cells to reveal younger-looking skin underneath. It’s a fairly painless treatment that takes less than an hour to complete. This means you can go for a quick treatment during lunch and you can return to work immediately after it’s completed. But don’t expect dramatic results as microdermabrasion is only a temporary solution and its benefits are not permanent, regular treatments are required.

4. Laser peels

Laser peels are a type of cosmetic procedure that are performed by plastic surgeons who specialize in treating patients who wish to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging on their face. During this procedure, the surgeon uses a special device that contains a laser to remove the outer layer of dead skin cells from the face and reveal the healthier, younger-looking layer of skin underneath.

This procedure is minimally invasive and requires very little recovery time. The procedure is often performed in conjunction with other facial rejuvenation procedures. In some cases, it may be performed in combination with other skin treatments such as Botox injections or dermal fillers in order to treat acne scars or address other skin conditions on the face. Laser peels can also be used to treat certain skin conditions such as acne and actinic keratoses (also known as sun spots).

Final word

The best way to maintain healthy skin is by following an effective skincare routine that includes regular cleansing, toning and moisturizing. It’s also important to use a good quality moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and prevent it from drying out. Look for products that contain hyaluronic acid or vitamin E as these active ingredients can help to regenerate collagen and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But these are some simple and effective options if you need to give your skin a kickstart to looking radiant and glowing.