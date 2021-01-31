How Kernicterus Leads to Cerebral Palsy

Kernicterus which is also known as bilirubin encephalopathy in medical circles is a form of brain damage which is preventable and mostly occurs in infants or newly born babies with jaundice. A baby born with bilirubin encephalopathy may have effects that affect them or the rest of their lives ranging from the reduced sight of physical disabilities like paralysis.

Jaundice and kernicterus

Jaundice is an illness where a newly born baby experiences yellowing on their skin as well as on the outer white parts of the eyeballs. The yellowing occurs as a result of high levels of bilirubin known as hyperbilirubinemia. Bilirubin is a yellowish substance formed when the red blood cells of the body are processed.

This substance is processed by the liver, and when bilirubin appears in high levels, the liver is overloaded. If the liver is overloaded, then a baby has very high chances of getting jaundice. Jaundice is common in newborns and will typically show between one to four days of the baby’s birth with at least half of all newborns portraying signs of jaundice.

Symptoms of kernicterus

Below are some of the symptoms of kernicterus

Fever

Unusual eye movements

Uncontrollable crying

Drowsiness

Lack of physical energy

Stiffness of the body, among others.

Kernicterus and cerebral palsy

Kernicterus is classified into three distinct types namely

Acute bilirubin encephalopathy (ABE).

Chronic bilirubin encephalopathy (CBE).

Subtle bilirubin encephalopathy (SBE)

ABE is a less severe form of kernicterus and CBE is a more dangerous and more permanent form of kernicterus and occurs when ABE is not adequately treated in the newborns. ABE causes brain damage as the high levels of bilirubin to prevent enough blood from reaching the brain.

Cerebral palsy is a congenital illness related to physical movement that causes irregularities in muscle tone and posture. Cerebral palsy’s leading cause is brain damage or malformation, which ours during or after birth. The ailment will only occur when the baby’s brain is still under development.

Kernicterus is, therefore, a significant cause of cerebral palsy in infants because of the high levels of bilirubin which disallows blood from constantly flowing freely to the brain. Insufficient blood and nutrients to the brain consequently lead to brain damage and in severe cases, cerebral palsy.

It is important to note that as long as jaundice is occurring, then your baby’s body is being damaged. Seek medical attention immediately after noticing any sign of jaundice in your child.

