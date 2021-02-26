5 Delicious Homemade Mango Ice Cream Recipes – 2021 Guide

Ice cream is everyone’s favorite comfort food, and when it’s paired up with some sweet mangos it becomes the ultimate dessert we all have a craving for. Besides, if you know how to make it right, it can be incredibly healthy. Mango is rich in vitamins and other nutrients, so the entire family can enjoy it together.

In this short guide, we’ll teach you how to make your own icy mango delights at home. So, without any further ado, let’s explore some quick and easy recipes down below!

1. Creamy mango ice cream (without the machine)

That’s right: you don’t need an ice cream machine to enjoy this recipe! It’s quite simple to make, and the results are absolutely mind-blowing! All you need to make it is:

two large mangos, for the puree

sweetened condensed milk (1 can)

2 cups thickened heavy cream or whipping cream

(preferably cold)

1/8 tsp food coloring (if you want a more yellowish look)

For the puree, you’ll dice the mango, put it in a blender and then proceed to cook it at medium heat for about 8-10 minutes. Don’t forget to stir while you’re cooking. After the puree is done, cool it off in the fridge. Once it’s cooled off, take the condensed milk and mix it with the puree. Stir it until it’s combined and even. You can add the food coloring in this step if you’d like, otherwise, it’s time to make the cream. Use a mixer or a handheld beater until the cream is done, then combine it with your puree. Let it cool off, and voila! You’ve got yourself a perfect mango ice cream!

2. Three-ingredient mango ice cream.

You’ve got some mangos lying around your kitchen but you’re not sure what to do with them? Well, why not make ice cream for the entire family to enjoy? As we’ve mentioned before, it’s healthy, nutritious, and tasty, so even your youngest ones will love it! You’ll need:

Mango- Rich with vitamins C, B6, A E B5, and K, it refreshes and nurtures our bodies, so it’s a perfect way of making your favorite dessert a bit healthier.

Heavy or whipping cream- This is where the creaminess comes from, but make sure not to overdo it. You can use low-fat whipping cream for the healthiest results.

White sugar- This ingredient is perfectly optional. Mango is already sweet enough, but don’t hesitate to add some sugar if it’s what fits your tastes the best.

Just put the mango slices in a blender until they’re pureed properly. After that, simply mix it with some whipped cream and some sugar, and leave it in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours. You can feel free to experiment with the measurements until you find the perfect mix!

3. Martha Stewart’s delicious mango ice cream recipe.

If you’re looking for a rich taste and texture, we suggest you take a look at this wonderful recipe. All you need is:

two large ripe mangoes, cut into small cubes (about 1 1/2 cups)

three tablespoons lemon juice

1/3 cup plus two tablespoons sugar

one egg

two egg yolks

1/2 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

Put the mangoes, sugar, and lemon juice in a bowl. Keep them in there for about 2hours, so it’s all combined nicely together. After those 2 hours, you should put it all in a blender to get a mango puree. For the cream, beat the egg and the egg yolks in the mixer at high speed. Gradually add the sugar, milk, and heavy cream until it’s well mixed. Proceed to chill it in the freezer for a couple of hours.

4. Strawberry and mango!

Adding some strawberries to your mango ice cream mix can bring a whole another dimension to the taste of it. If you’re a fan of strawberries, we suggest you try out the following recipe:

1 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

sweetened condensed milk (1 can)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 in ripe mango, pureed smooth via a food processor

3/4 cup fresh strawberries

Whip the cream using a mixer on a high setting for at least five minutes. Once it gets fluffy and creamy gradually fold in the other ingredients. Freeze it for at least 4-5 hours until it’s completely frozen. Remember to use a freezer-friendly dish to avoid unwanted damage. Overall, you can use any other type of fruit to make your own variation to this recipe, but we’ve found strawberries to work the best. Still, don’t hesitate to get creative and experiment a little! Mangos go great with almost any other type of fruit, so you’ll undoubtedly achieve satisfying results.

5. Mango, coconut, and maple syrup.

According to sweetandsavorymeals.com, this is one of the tastiest homemade recipes for every mango ice cream lover out there. To make this delicious treat, you’ll need:

Mango chunks – depending on whether you’re using fresh or frozen fruit, make sure to adjust the amount of sweetener.

Maple syrup – if you dislike maple syrup you could switch it with honey or coconut nectar.

Full fat coconut cream- if you can’t find coconut cream, you can always use some canned coconut milk (just keep it in a freezer overnight).

Unsweetened milk – if you’re lactose intolerant, you could always use water instead (filtered or bottled) or plant-based milk if you’re vegan.

Blend the mango inside of a blender until it’s pureed. Add the syrup, coconut cream, and milk. Proceed to blend until the mixture is smooth. Freeze it for at least 6 hours. Try to remove the dish from the freezer every hour to prevent ice crystals from forming.

The bottom line

All of these delicious recipes are extremely easy to modify to your tastes and preferences. Try it out, but don’t be afraid to experiment! You can add any other type of fruit to these or change the type of sweetener, and it will work out just fine.

Overall, once you try some homemade mango ice cream, it will undoubtedly become your favorite (and healthy) snack