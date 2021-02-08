10 Best Home Health Aide Jobs

Without the men and women working in health care support, the healthcare industry would be unable to function properly. We require dentists, doctors, physical and occupational therapists, and health professionals to take good care of our health. However, without administrative and clinical support and expertise, the medical professionals would not be able to do their job properly.

Let us delve into home health care near me inspiring various people to make a promising career in the arena. More about home careers you can find at myallamericancare.com.

1. Dental assistant

Dental assistants would provide various kinds of patient care along with performing office and laboratory duties efficiently. While some people receive requisite training from dental assisting programs at community colleges and technical schools, most people entering the arena would receive on-the-job training. Most states would provide a license to dental assistants. Some states would require license and registration to take up a career in health care support.

2. Health services manager

Health services managers plan, coordinate, direct, and supervise the delivery of healthcare in various facilities inclusive of nursing homes and hospitals. If you were looking forward to working in this field, you should earn a master’s degree in health services administration, health sciences, long-term care administration, public health, business administration, or public administration. It would be pertinent to mention here that every state requires a license for nursing care facility administrators.

3. Home health aide

Home health aides have been known to provide basic care for people with chronic illnesses, disabilities, cognitive impairments, or people having age-related problems. It would be pertinent to mention here that home health aides receive on-the-job training from registered nurses, experienced aides, or licensed practical nurses. They should be certified provided the agency for which they have been working receives reimbursement from Medicaid or Medicare. It would be pertinent to mention here that a home health aide makes a decent income annually.

4. Medical assistant

A medical assistant would perform clinical and administrative tasks in the offices of medical practitioners or physicians. Despite the medical assistants requiring only a high school diploma and on-the-job training, most people have completed a one to a two-year formal training program. However, you do not require having a license for working as a medical assistant.

5. Medical secretary

Medical secretaries have been known to perform clerical duties in medical offices. However, if you were looking forward to working as a medical secretary, you would be required to have a high school diploma along with basic office skills. You would also be required to have formal training to learn medical terminology, which has been deemed of great importance to become a medical secretary. Rest assured that a medical secretary earns a decent salary hourly and monthly. You do not require a license to work as a medical secretary in some states.

6. Medical transcriptionist

A medical transcriptionist has been known to translate the dictated recordings of doctors and other medical professionals into written reports, documents, and correspondence. It would be pertinent to mention here that despite a medical transcriptionist not being required to have post-secondary training in medical transcription, several employers look forward to hiring a medical transcriptionist who has adequate post-secondary training. You do not require a license to work as a medical transcriptionist in some states.

7. Occupational therapist assistant

The occupational therapist assistant would assist the clients with exercises and activities specified in a particular treatment plan. The treatment plan would be specifically developed with the assistance of an occupational therapist. It would be pertinent to mention here that an occupational therapy aide prepares equipment and materials used in the treatment of the clients.

They would also be required to perform several clerical duties in the clinic. Occupational therapist assistants should have an associate degree or a certificate from an accredited community college or technical school. It would also be of great importance that most occupational therapist aides receive on-the-job training. Most occupational therapist assistants should be licensed, certified, or registered. However, occupational therapy aides do not require a license, certification, or registration.

8. Physical therapist assistant

If you were looking forward to taking up a career as a physical therapist assistant, rest assured that you would be required to perform a wide variety of tasks under the direction of a physical therapist. Physical therapy aides should help make therapy sessions productive by performing various kinds of tasks. It would be inclusive of keeping the treatment rooms organized and clean.

Physical therapists or their assistants would be required to supervise physical therapy aides. When it comes to working as a physical therapy assistant, you should earn an associate degree by completing an accredited physical therapist assistant program. Physical therapy aides would require a high school diploma. They would be given on-the-job training. However, they do not require a license to work in some states.

9. Veterinary assistant

When looking forward to taking up a career as a veterinary assistant, you would be required to take care of various animals in laboratories, clinics, and animal hospitals. However, you would be required to undergo on-the-job training in this profession. It does not entail the aspirant to have any specific license.

10. Home nursing jobs

Home care nurses are also known as visiting nurses. It would be pertinent to mention here that such nurses should be registered nurses having adequate training in taking care of the patients at their homes. A home care nurse would be required to provide periodic services inclusive of visiting the patients two to three times a week. They would instruct and plan the treatment of patients ranging from the ones recuperating from different types of surgeries to the ones recovering from accidents. It would also be inclusive of cases inclusive of postnatal care for the child and the mother.

If you were looking forward to taking up a career as a home health care aide, you would be spoiled for a choice of options with handsome salaries and a flexible work schedule. It would be in your best interest to make the most of your dream job. It would not be wrong to suggest that gathering adequate knowledge about your job would be important to perform the duties properly and efficiently.