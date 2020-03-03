Check out the Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 Truck

Back in the day, everything that had more than 400 horsepower was either an ultrafast supercar, a semi-truck used for towing or cargo, or some sort of heavy construction equipment.

In the modern day however, this amount is nothing out of the ordinary and there are countless options for it to be located under a hood. Because of this, the Golden Age of horsepower is no longer the 1960s, but now.

One of the prime example is the new Hennessey Venom 775 version of the famed Ford F-150 truck. The famous Hennessey brand took the Ford 5-liter Coyote V8 version and increased its base of 395 horsepower to an incredible 775 by installing a 2.9-liter supercharger.

Next, they treated the new model with a 6-inch lift that now gives it a riding height that matches the under-the-hood upgrades. Furthermore, the Venom sports giant 15.1-inch Brembo rotors equipped with 6-piston calipers, which will slow down the massive truck from terminal velocities at each corner.

Thanks to the automatic drop-down steps, the drivers are able to easily get in and out of the cabin. You will need it, since the truck sits on 20” wheels and 35” Toyo tires.

A total of 100 Venom 775 models are planned for production, and Brown Lee Ford in Warren County, Tennessee, will sell every single one. Many are already sold in advance.

source:https://uncrate.com/