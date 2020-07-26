6 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Handmade Jewelry

Handmade jewelry is an art form and it shows the passion, skills, and effort of the person who’s made it. Nowadays there are so many different shops that sell this type of craft, but not many people know the value of handcrafted items.

In this article, we are going to tell you some interesting facts you didn’t know about the handcrafted pieces, and after you are done reading, you will have a whole new look at this field. The next time you decide to purchase an item that was made by hand, think about this article, and get to know the person who proudly stands behind the piece.

History

Handcrafting rings, bracelets and necklaces have been a part of many cultures for thousands of years. There are some researches that show that the first piece of jewelry was crafted about 150 thousand years ago. Can you imagine that? Neanderthals have been making jewelry pieces out of bones, stones, and animal teeth, and if you visit a museum that showcases those pieces you can enjoy their beauty.

The luxury pieces as we know them today were first manufactured about 5 thousand years ago in China and Egypt, and ever since then, manufacturers are improving them and adding a personal touch in every piece.

Support the people, not huge companies

When it comes to buying handmade jewelry, you should know that you are supporting real people who are working for their money. You are not buying something that was made by machines and that has thousands of copies all around the world.

Every piece is unique, so when you buy a handcrafted item, you will invest in the creator themselves. Some pieces can take days and even weeks to make, so before you decide to purchase a piece from a place that makes everything automatically, think about buying a handcrafted item.

All pieces are unique

Every piece that is handcrafted is unique. Some may be similar because some manufacturers create several pieces in the same collection. However, they are all different from each other, even by the smallest line.

Depending on the material that is used, the pieces can have a different shape, size, or design, and if you compare two similar rings, made of the same material with the same design, you will realize that they are different from each other.

This makes handmade jewelry even better and you know that when you invest in a piece, no one in the world is going to have the same brooch, bracelet, or necklace you do. If you want to get a handcrafted piece, you need to choose a legitimate website that showcases unique items made by some of the best manufacturers. Make sure to look for certificates and if needed, research the store before you make a purchase.

The beauty in flaws

When we want to make a purchase, we usually look for the smallest flaws and determine the value of the piece by the fact if there are any mistakes or if it is perfect.

When it comes to handmade jewelry, this is a different story. A Chinese tradition is that every perfect thing has flaws, and this has been accepted in western countries as well. If you notice that there is a mistake in the pendant or locket you want, it does not make it any less beautiful. It just shows human nature, and it shows that the piece was made by hand.

The next time you go to a store, and you find several different items you want, examine them carefully. You will realize that almost every single one of them has an imperfection that makes the piece even better.

Stories

There is a story behind every piece. When you buy something that was made by another person, you can see their art, their time, and passion in the piece.

As we mentioned before, one piece can take a lot of time to be crafted, and the most complex ones usually have a deep and meaningful story behind them.

The next time you are in a store, you can talk to the person who creates the art and ask them to tell you more about the items you are considering. They can tell you how they got the inspiration for them, and they may even reveal something personal about them. This will make you feel closer to the manufacturer, and you will cherish the item as if you made it on your own.

If you can dream it, you can have it

Handcrafted items are called items of your dreams, because if you can dream something you can get it made. Some people who create these pieces can agree to handcraft something you’ve designed, or they can help you out with the right details.

You can even repurpose an item, and make it different and unique. Many people like to keep the jewelry their ancestors wore, but fashion changes with time, and you may want to make it more modern. So, if there is a ring your grandma left you, but you want to make a pendant out of it, you can do it.

Find a place that accepts requests and they can repurpose it and create something beautiful. You can come up with a design yourself, or you can ask the manufacturer to do that for you. Just remember to follow their advice, and don’t try to stretch the material too thin. Thin metals are more likely to break, and you want to have something that can stay in your family for a long, long time.

Many people think that it is okay to try and haggle when it comes to handmade jewelry. The reality is, you are purchasing something that took a lot of time and effort to make. Don’t diminish the other person’s work and appreciate every single thing they’ve made.

Some stores claim that all of their pieces are handcrafted, but if they seem too perfect and if they don’t have the right certificates, it may mean that they are trying to scam you. Always buy your products from a trusted seller, and talk to them before you make the purchase. You may learn things you’ve never heard of before, and the stories behind the items will stay with you forever.