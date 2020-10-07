6 Creative Halloween Costume Ideas – 2020 Guide

It’s that spooky time of year again — Halloween! Love it or hate it, it’s a holiday that provides people with the opportunity to get out of their comfort zones by dressing in costumes of all sorts. Of course, there are the classic Halloween costumes: the ghost, Michael Myers, or a black cat. While all of those costumes are excellent choices, there are also so many other ideas out there!

Maybe you’d enjoy dressing up in something comedic. Or, perhaps you’d prefer something a little aloof, such as an obscure horror film character. There’s always that person at the Halloween party dressed as something hilarious or intriguing. Everyone wonders who they are, and you admire them all night long. Well, now’s the time for you to be that person with a creative Halloween costume!

Read on to discover six unique Halloween costume ideas. Whether it’s a comedy, intrigue, or just plain scary you’re looking for — we’ve got you covered.

1. A Deck of Cards

Are you going to an event with a group of friends? Why not go as a whole deck of cards? Or, if it’s four of you, an entire suit. For this costume, you need a stack of plain white t-shirts. Check out the website Printscanada.com for incredible deals on professional silk-screening. They offer free estimates and delivery, and you can design just about anything to put on a t-shirt — including the Ace of Spades, or whichever card you like best!

Get your palms together to discuss which suit you’d like to be for the night and then contact your custom t-shirt design company about your idea. You could also paint your faces to match and ensure that you’re all wearing the same style and pants colour. To add an extra layer of creativity, someone could go as the joker and wear one of those ridiculous jester hats!

2. Bacon and Eggs

The classic breakfast duo of bacon and eggs has been a morning treat for centuries. And, if you’re passionate about the combo, why not dress up as it for Halloween? The bacon and eggs costume is also designed for more than one person since someone has to be the bacon, and the other person goes as the eggs. Find your best friend or partner and ask how they feel about the idea — more than likely, they’ll say yes. Who doesn’t love bacon and eggs?

Look for pre-made costumes online or at a store such as Walmart. If you’re savvy with the sewing machine, find an online pattern and make your own with breathable fabric. Don’t forget to paint your faces to match the delicious-looking outfits!

3. Mother Earth

This one is for the ethereal forest and nature lovers. Mother Earth embodies everything natural and symbolizes everything from the food and plants we grow to the ever-changing seasons. This time of year is ideal for creating a Mother Earth costume because you can collect fallen leaves and attach them to the costume itself. Look for a black leotard or a long, flowing dress for the base of the ensemble. Then, take a glue gun to attach leaves and any other decorative items that remind you of the natural world. Make a flower crown for your head and paint your face with appropriate makeup and symbols — perhaps a third eye or the infinity symbol. You’ll look amazing and feel very in touch with nature!

4. A Zombie from Night of the Living Dead

Are you a horror film buff? Instead of going as a boring, standard zombie, impress the party guests by dressing up specifically as one from the 1968 film, Night of the Living Dead. While it’s not the very first zombie movie ever made, it’s one of the most influential, particularly for the time. Many classic (and creepy) scenes come from the film, and there are many zombie costumes to replicate. Think of men in suits with clean-cut haircuts, and women with stringy hair and long white dresses. Purchase some fake blood and ensure to put a lot of dark eye shadow all over your eyes. You want to look as scary — and dead — as possible.

5. Bob Ross and a Painting

Almost everyone loves Bob Ross, and his retro TV show has been making a comeback on Netflix. The way he paints those beautiful landscapes is so soothing. There’s also something about his soft voice — somehow his slow way of speaking makes him seem like he was the nicest, kindest man on television!

Have you ever wanted to know what it feels like to be Bob Ross? Well, that might be pushing it a little, but with the right costume, you can undoubtedly experience how it would feel to look like him! All you need is a massive wig of curly brown hair and a beard. If you’re someone who can grow facial hair, stop shaving weeks before Halloween so you can develop a Bob Ross beard just in time for the big night. Find a light-blue collared shirt and a pair of blue jeans, and voila! You’ve got 90% of your costume complete. The next step is to find a paint palette (you can find these at any craft store), a paintbrush, and some paint. To add the finishing touch of the costume, you’ll need one more person. Ask your partner or a good friend to be the canvas!

Visit the nearest thrift shop and find an old sweatshirt or t-shirt with a landscape scene on it for your friend to wear. You could pretend that the images were Bob’s creation.

6. Your Favourite Painting

Are you an art fanatic? Consider a costume based on one of your favourite paintings. You can go for an abstract look and recreate one of Picasso’s Cubist paintings — a Cubist painting would involve a lot of fun and creative makeup work. Or, if there’s a specific figure you admire from an image, recreate them for your Halloween look. For example, something like The Son of Man by Rene Magritte would be fairly simple to make at home.

This Halloween, don’t settle for the ordinary! Consider these unique costume ideas and make this year’s spooky holiday a special one.