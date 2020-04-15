Guidelines For Trendy And Fashionable Black Girl Outfits To Have In 2020

Searching for black girls outfit? You came to the perfect article. Here Fashionterest is going to mention some Black Girl Outfits trends to follow this year. Many questions bother black girls before selecting their outfit. Like, Is it okay to wear bright colors? Darker colors or pastel colors? Don’t think much, follow this list of Black Girl Outfits ideas, and we promise you will end up getting answers as well as dresses to wear.

Swagger Clothing

What is swag? To look cool. And that includes everything from printed crop tops to baggy t-shirts, from skinny jeans to baggy boyfriend jeans. The swagger attire is to be created with what you have in the wardrobe by adding some accessories or a piece of cloth that can give it a cool-look element. If you don’t have oversized t-shirts or cool-looking accessories either you can borrow or buy.

Some outfits that can give you a swagger looks are:-

– Pair a skinny fit crop top with ripped boyfriend jeans and a scarf or stole over it. For accessories go for a long golden neckpiece and sports shoes or studded ankle length boots.

– An oversized t-shirt with a knot at one corner and everyday skinny jeans pairing it with funky sneakers will give you a swagger look.

Tip:- Tie a shirt on the waist with skinny t-shirt or a crop top, it is the best, and the easiest swag looks to pull out.

Summer Attire

Summers allows you to wear whatever you want and lets you flaunt it too as no layering is needed. But sometimes if clothing is not selected properly, it can roast you in the heat. Summer is the season of wearing shorts, skirts, and everything that can keep you cool.

– A short checkered skirt with a tucked in a plain t-shirt, and nude pumps will go perfectly with a messy hair bun or an Up-Do.

– Pair denim short with a crop top and a cool looking sneakers of the same color as the top or else you always go with white or black.

– For a simple yet classy look, go for t-shirt dresses with quotes or prints and pair it with either heels or sneakers.

Winter Wear

Winters!!… Whenever we hear this word, the thing that comes into mind is cold and layering. There are times when you have to layer up so many clothes so that you can stay warm. But in this process, your dress is hidden by the winter layering. So the best option is to do layering stylishly.

– A black-on-black ensemble, i.e., black jeans with a black full sleeved t-shirt and pointy pumps of black color with the touch of gold in it is not good enough to keep you warm in winter. So add a furry overcoat of pinky color for warmth.

– A denim-on-denim ensemble with a trench coat or a long knitted cardigan of peach color will be perfect for your winter wear.

FYI:- Leather jackets that actually never went out of style is back with its most basic color ‘brown’.

Party Wear

Attending a party is not that big thing. The big thing is to select attire to wear to a party. After all, there will be many people watching you, and you don’t want anyone to look down on you.

– Add sparkle to your dress as well as in a relationship on prom night. A fresh-cut mermaid dress with tiered ruffles at the end will look perfectly beautiful and will its structure will flaunt your perfect shaped body. Carry a classic clutch in one hand and your hair side-parted with matching heels. Go for hot red; red is the color of LOVE.

– If you don’t like sparkly then go for plain and bright color flowy or mermaid dress having unique patterns in neckline and back. Necklines like strapless, plunge, halter-neck, etc. while for the backside, deep V or U or a backless will totally go.

Bright Colors

There is no harm in wearing bright colored outfits. In fact, they look best on dark skin tones. No matter what season it is, if bright color is in trend, you can always go for them. Whether it is casual wear or party wear, bright colors will only make you look more attractive.

– A bright colored suit with a white shirt or a t-shirt is perfect for a formal party or an office party and to complete the look add pumps to your outfit and studded earring.

– For casual wear, opt for brighter pants and lighter tops, they make the best combination. Although you can also wear bright colors as both top wear and bottom wear, it will look good as well.

Bright colors like yellow, blue, red, green, neons, magenta, pink, etc. look best on you.

Floral Print Dresses

The most trendy and classic print, ‘floral print’ never goes out of trend plus looks good on every kind of human beings, whether it is a child, women, men, girl, boy, irrespective of their skin tones and body type.

The long flowy floral print dress is an ideal match for a casual party or can be worn as a prom dress. Fabric creates magic. Cotton or rayon fabric for a casual party while satin or silk for a prom dress. Short floral print dresses are best for beachside or pool party or even a casual outing. A skin fit and statement short dress with floral print can be your good-to-go college outfit.

Co-Ords

This magical outfit has knowingly or unknowingly blessed female species. How? By making our tension of perfect contrasting and clutching things to make outfit standout go away. Co-ordinate sets are called co-ords. They are available in printed and plain as well. You can either buy them ready-made or create your own by using your wardrobe.

– The checkered co-ords of skinny pants and crop top looks too good to avoid. And that too in beige color is a total go.

– Pair your any colored skin fit skirt with the crop top, shirt or a t-shirt of the same color as a skirt and contrasting heels to complete your look go for minimal jewelry, and you are ready for the event.

The plus point of Co-Ords is that they come in many varieties so that any body-type girl can wear. Bottom wear has flared, and skinny pants, skirts (both short and log), culottes and top wear includes crop top, shirts, t-shirts, and others.