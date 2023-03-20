Golden Visa To Portugal: What You Need To Know

Are you interested in obtaining a Golden Portuguese Visa? Are you a businessman looking for more flexibility and freedom? A golden visa to Portugal can be just a ticket to a happy life just for you and your business. This visa allows foreign entrepreneurs, investors and their families to live and work in Portugal and other Schengen countries, which will significantly increase your horizons and places to live. If you are considering applying for this visa, read on to our article to learn more about what this entails.

What is Portugal’s Golden Visa?

A golden visa is a residence permit issued by the government to non-citizens of the country who invest in government-approved projects that you can offer to the state. The Portuguese golden visa is also a residence permit, which gives its holders the right to officially live and work in Portugal. It is available to both citizens of non-EU/EEA countries and EU/EEA citizens wishing to obtain a residence permit in this beautiful country.

The only thing is that this visa does not give its holders the right to vote in elections or hold any public office, but they can freely travel to all countries of the Schengen Agreement, including Spain, France, Germany, Austria and Italy, as we mentioned earlier. As soon as an individual receives a Golden Visa for as long as 5 years, they can apply for permanent resident status in Portugal, if desired, they can issue you a passport after the specified period.

The requirements for obtaining a golden visa vary from country to country, but generally speaking, applicants must invest their personal funds in the amount of at least 500,000 euros to qualify. After government approval and confirmation, the applicant receives a residence permit, which allows him to live and work in the host country with virtually no restrictions.

Who is eligible for a Golden Visa?

To be eligible for the Portugal Golden Visa program, applicants must meet certain criteria. These include the age of 18 and older; no previous criminal record; mandatory availability of sufficient financial resources to support yourself while living in Portugal; availability of health insurance, which is also important and you may need it at any time of your life; and regular, conscientious payment of taxes to the state receiving you.

In addition, candidates must also meet one of several investment criteria, such as buying a property worth 500,000 euros or more; investing 1 million euros in a commercial enterprise; transferring capital of at least 1 million euros to a Portuguese bank account.; or creating 10 new jobs in Portugal, when opening your own company or production.

Advantages of obtaining a Golden visa in Portugal One of the main advantages of obtaining a golden visa in Portugal is that it provides entrepreneurs with huge access to an attractive market without having to move there for permanent residence, but if you wish, you can also legally stay and reside in the country.

This can be extremely useful if you want to explore opportunities or expand your business without disrupting your existing lifestyle, which you are used to and which is comfortable for you. In addition, this type of residence permit offers numerous tax benefits that can help you save money, which is quite beneficial for you. For example, if you decide to become a resident of Portugal, you will be able to take advantage of the country’s favorable fixed tax rate, which is only 20%.

In addition, as mentioned above, Portugal offers special tax benefits for investors as part of its Non-Resident Program (NHR). Under this program, foreign income received by individuals who have moved from outside Portugal will not be subject to Portuguese tax until December 31, 2021, you can not only save money but also earn by signing up for this deal. This can be very beneficial if you are looking for an opportunity to reduce your tax burden while maintaining access to an attractive market such as Portuguese.

How do I apply for a Portuguese Golden Visa?

It is relatively easy to apply for a Portuguese golden visa, although some documents are required for this! Applicants must provide copies of their passport and proof of residence (which can be obtained at your local police station).

They must also fill out forms with personal information such as name, date of birth, address, etc., provide proof of their investments (for example, property documents), prove their financial stability (by providing bank statements or other financial documents) and obtain health insurance before applying.

It is important that the documents need to be rechecked several times for errors so that the application is accepted and reviewed in the shortest possible time for you. Once all these steps are completed, the application can be submitted to the relevant Portuguese authorities by mail or online through an authorized agency.

Conclusion

In conclusion, obtaining a golden visa to Portugal can offer many advantages to both entrepreneurs and one-day businessmen for the reasons listed above. And again, this not only provides access to an attractive market without having to move permanently, but also offers numerous tax benefits that can potentially help reduce your overall tax burden.

Ultimately, if you are looking for more freedom and flexibility in Europe for your company and expanding opportunities, then obtaining a golden visa may be exactly what you need!

