Ginger Zee Net Worth 2021 – A TV Personality 

Ginger Zee is a very famous TV personality from the United States of America. During her career, she worked as a meteorologist and a chef for ABC news. Other than that, she worked as a weekend meteorologist.

Her inspiration for becoming a meteorologist emerged when she was young, and when she visited a waterspout on Lake Michigan. If you are interested in learning something more about Ginger Zee in 2021, that you didn`t know about, stay with us for a couple of minutes.

Private Life

Ginger Zee was born as a Ginger Renee Colonomos, on the thirteenth of January 1981. She was born in Orange, California. Her parents were Robert Zuidgeest and Dawn Zuidgeest-Craft. When she was very young, her family moved to Michigan. She has named after the tv show that her father was very fond of in those years.

When it comes to her family, she has two step-sisters Elaina and Adrianna Craft, and a stepfather Carl Craft. She graduated from Rockford High School in Rockford, Michigan. Later, she attended Valparaiso University. She obtained a degree in meteorology, and a major in Mathematics and Spanish language.

She was diagnosed with narcolepsy, a sleeping disorder when she was twenty years old. In 2013, she dated, and later engaged to Benjamin Aaron Colonomos, who is a WNBC TV personality. A year later, they married, and they have son Adrian Benjamin.

Career

After her graduation, she started working for several media stations like WLAV-FM, WEYI-TV, WYIN-TV, WOOD-TV, and many more. During the beginning of her career, while she worked as an intern, she was mentored by James Spann, a chief meteorologist. During her time at WMAQ TV, she was asked to be a guest meteorologist on a “The Today Show” weekend edition.

This was only the beginning of the fulfillment of her childhood dreams. It is important to say that she is a certified Meteorologist. Her breakthrough job was her appearance on “Good Morning America Weekend”. Besides that, she started appearing on the ABC programming.

Ginger Zee Net Worth

Her net worth as of 2021 is $4 million. Almost all of her wealth was accumulated from her job as a meteorologist on several big and important media stations. She is very committed to her job, and now she is one of the highly regarded meteorologists in the United States. She even became a chief meteorologist at some point. Her annual salary of approximately is around $500k.

In her example, we can see how little girls can do so much if only they not give up on their dreams. Today, she continues to do her work with as much commitment and hard work as she displayed on her first day as a meteorologist. We got to hand it to her, she succeeded in a field that is full of competition.

We have no doubt that her hard work has paid off. At a certain moment, she was so popular, that she was featured on the reality tv show called “Dancing with the Stars”.