Best Notebooks in 2020 – Where to Get Them?

Are you willing to upgrade your laptop, but there are too many options available in the market, and you are confused? Don’t worry; we have a solution. Keep reading this article to the very end and you will be prepared for your upcoming notebook shopping!

Technology has been changing fast, electronic gadgets as well. Apple is one of the most trustable brand names that is currently occupying the broader market, and each of its products is quality ensured. That goes for Mac Book Air and MacBook.

Their manufacturer has been updating them continually, using various new features such as faster performance, new magic keyboard, and much more. The storage capacity of the products is almost doubled, while the price has been decreased. Both products mentioned above have their features improved, such as CPU and graphics performance, which is now 80 percent faster.

Did we get your attention? Just hold your horses. There is a lot more to explore when it comes to this subject. This guide will provide you with the latest updates and valuable information.

Why choose these notebooks?

Both of the above products are the most selling Apple notebooks at this moment. They are fully equipped products designed to provide users with powerful performance and faster graphics. The storage capacity of both products has been increased. Users can get about 256GB of storage here. Sounds interesting, right? One can now easily store more movies, photos, audio files, and other data files on their devices without any hassle.

Along with a vivid range of screen size options, Retina display is installed to get perfect picture quality and sharp text options. Users are free to enjoy Touch ID to ensure a secure login process. And there is more to it. The presence of spacious trackpad and all-day battery life are some of the other useful features that can make you fall in love with it. These products have become quite popular among both students and entrepreneurs.

Refurbished products: a world of advantages

Buying reconditioned items might be a great way to get a brand name item at a much lower cost. Some large retailers sell reconditioned items, and their consumers are more than happy to pay the discounted price for an item. It doesn’t matter to them whether it’s new or not.

Some stores sell refurbished items as a way to introduce themselves to a new market segment that can’t afford a new computer. If the seller’s refurbished thing is a brand known, buying refurbished represents a great way to pay for the prestigious brand but with affordable prices.

People compare seller-restored electronics with the used car market. For example, one can buy a car with various problems, then repair it, and resell it. The best thing about it is that there is nothing wrong with the final product. It’s just not new outside the factory line, and it may be a little old, but it still works great.

The second-hand market is not the same as the market for new products. Our greater or lesser fortune will depend on different aspects such as the use of products in question, the honesty of the seller, or that that product still has a manufacturer’s guarantee.

Along with the economic crisis, options for buying second-hand and refurbished products began to increase. They started from new online stores to specific sections within vintage stores, word-of-mouth pages, mobile device applications, and, of course, reputable stores of which we all know in our city.

This niche, previously almost residual, is now the first option for many users. But not all options offer us the same guarantees. In this case, we will have to trust the seller’s word, and our most significant guarantee will be that the manufacturer still covers the product and that the seller provides us with the invoice or purchase ticket.

The usual warranty will cover you

Another significant advantage of buying refurbished products is that you don’t take any risks. As with other products, you have a withdrawal period to return the product, and, in case you keep it, you have the usual two-year warranty in force with the manufacturer.

This guarantee is processed directly with the seller in such a way that, if the product has a factory failure or problem that is not attributable to use, you can return it and get your money back. Please note that these products are not substituted because, most likely, there are no more units available.

As we said at the beginning, when you buy second-hand products from individuals, you will only have a guarantee if they provide you with proof of purchase, and the product still has the manufacturer’s warranty. In other second-hand stores, including a very well-known one, they only offer you a six-month guarantee. Against this, with a reputable seller, you will enjoy the peace of mind that two years of direct warranty provide.

Other advantages of buying reconditioned products

The refurbished products work precisely the same as a new one in most cases, but dealers sell it for a lower price because they are restored. That’s called a factory overhaul. Guarantees can vary from one to three years.

When it comes to additional advantages to the price, you can also enjoy free shipping and returns, as well as other discounts and individual campaigns that a seller applies in its reconditioned products section, which allows access to even more advantageous prices.

It is verified that we could buy products “like new” while enjoying the same guarantee and security that we would have if one hundred percent new products were involved. Still, saving us a good handful of euros, it is quite evident that it is worth it.

You can assemble your PC with parts acquired in this way, expand the RAM of your laptop, give it more speed and capacity with a new SSD disk and, of course, buy any computer, smartphone, tablet, or product you can imagine. Of course, you must arm yourself with patience because the units are limited and, if you have been waiting for a product for a while and you see it, do not hesitate and wait until the last minute, but get it instead.

Conclusion

Buying refurbished products mean you are paying off to the planet. It is the way to help in reducing electronic wastes. These people believe in nature saving and have planted more than 100000 trees worldwide till now. At the very end, we suggest you to check out sites such as Backmarket and choose the product that suits you the best.