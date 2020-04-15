G – Eazy Net Worth 2020 – How Much is the Famous Rapper Worth? 

G – Eazy is a rapper and music producer from Oakland, California, USA. He has gained worldwide fame and recognition thanks to his hit songs, for example, “These Things Happen”, which topped the charts. His songs and albums are among the bestselling ones when contemporary artists are involved. Read on to learn more about his life, career, and earnings.

Early and Personal Life

He was born as Gerald Earl Gillum on May 24, 1989, in Oakland, California, to parents Edward Gillum and Suzanne Olmsted. His parents unfortunately separated, so he and his siblings were raised by their grandparents in the north of Oakland. He is proud of where he is from, as he often mentions Oakland and The Bay in his song lyrics.

Gerald graduated from Berkeley High School and later tried to pursue a business and marketing career at Loyola University. In 2011, he got a degree in music, and his career choice was set.

G – Eazy tries to keep his private life away from the media. Most recently, he has dated fellow singer Halsey. Their relationship was rocky, with multiple breakups and cheating allegations. Now according to some sources, he is involved with Claire Bogle, with whom he has been seen on multiple occasions.

A career in the Music Industry

Gerald started his career in music in 2008, when he was still in college. He collaborated with his friend from school, Christophe Anderson, and later joined a music band named “The Bad Boys”. The band launched most of his songs on the MySpace social network platform.

His breakthrough came when he started to work with prominent and well-known artists like Lil Wayne. Since then, he has released dozens of hit songs and several successful albums.

His debut album came in 2012, titled “Must Be Nice”. It was ranked at the number three spot on iTunes. That same year, he went on a concert tour with other artists and performed in Columbus, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh.

Gerald’s next mixtape dropped in 2014. It was called “These Things Happen”, and it topped various charts in the USA. In 2015, he released another album called “And When It’s Dark”.

In the year 2017, he released his fourth studio album, named “The Beautiful & Damned”, where he worked with ASAP Rocky, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, and many others.

Throughout his young career, G – Eazy has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the music industry. The most prominent ones are Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Big Sean, and Lil Wayne. He also worked with Kehlani, Halsey, and Tyga.

Awards and Achievements

Regarding recognition for his work in the music industry, he was nominated for the Best Hip – Hop Artist in 2016. In 2017, he won the MTV Europe Music Award for the Favorite Hip – Hop Artist. RIAA recognized his work, as “Must Be Nice” is Certified Gold, while “These Things Happen”, “When It’s Dark Out”, and “The Beautiful & Damned” are certified platinum.

Net Worth and Earnings

As of the start of 2020, G – Eazy has an estimated net worth of around $10 million. His wealth comes from his successful music career, mostly record and album sales, tours, concerts, and his work as a producer. Part of the money also came from various endorsements and sponsorships.

His biggest sponsors are Adidas, Tequila, Rare Panther, etc. Regarding his property, since he loves cars, the rapper has an impressive car collection of different types and tiers of four-wheelers.

In addition to this, he has a marvelous home. The 28-year-old rapper and hip – hop artist does not know of failure, and will surely continue to dominate the industry. He is still very young, and his best work is probably in front of him.