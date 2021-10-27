French Foie Gras – A Gourmet Delicacy To Rejoice Savored Around The World

Gourmet food has exquisite taste and they are rare. It is served in small portions in a five-star or Michelin hotel. They are expensive as the ingredients used in the dish are hard to grow and are not available easily. One of such dishes defined as a delicacy in the South-West of France is the Foie gras with wonderful flavors and variety.

Foie gras is a gastronomic delicacy that is simply made with the fatty liver of healthy duck and geese. Undoubtedly, it is a big industry that commercially employs workers to grow fatty liver by feeding ducks and making their liver fatty. Online portals like foiegrasgourmet.com are considered to serve the best canned duck and goose foie gras for consumption.

Also, many family businesses work and raise the bird through healthy feeding and not by force-feeding. You can visit a farm and witness how the birds are maintained and their feeding most naturally.

A Treat To Rejoice In Michelin Hotels:

Chefs in a Michelin hotel showcase their inventive and innovative dishes on the menu. Foie Gras is a special and rare dish that selected chefs are allowed to prepare with perfection. You can get to taste the wonderful flavors in two forms:

Duck foie gras

Goose foie gras

If we classify foie gras, there are two versions listed above. The one is made with duck’s fatty liver and the other with Goose/geese fatty liver. These canned fatty liver delicacies are so prepared that it has a delicate yet tasty flavor you can relish with bread. Moreover, they are exported to different countries all over the world.

Foie Gras- An Exotic Product! What makes it Special?

Foie gras is an imported dish. It is prepared in France and made available globally to expatriates. No matter in whichever country you are, you can get it in a French food store, or a French restaurant. There are three reasons why foie gras is categorized under gourmet and expensive food.

Though exported globally, the availability is rare. You get it at some selected time of the year.

The breeding and technical method used to fatten the liver of duck and goose/geese is a time taking process.

The gestation period is longer. It takes much time to develop a fatty liver. It’s the fat that makes it the tastiest delicacy on earth.

Secret To Foie Gras Cooking:

The formula to cook Duck/Geese foie gras lies in its simplicity. It is seasoned with the simplest seasoning ingredients before cooking. It is prepared with a unique cooking method that retains the velvety fat texture making it an exotic inventiveness for a chef.

Now, you can taste the exoticness whenever you feel like indulging in it. Also, canned fatty livers are made available to the expatriates via exports. As per economictimes.indiatimes.com, Anil Chandhok, The Director of gourmet food importer from France in 2014 said- “Sales have been slow: My guess is that mainly it was the expats who were buying.”

Health Benefits And Consumption Of Duck/Geese Foie Gras:

This gourmet food is appreciated globally. But do you know its health benefits? Apart from taste and calories, it has nutritional content required for the body. Here is the complete breakdown of the nutrient value that a duck/geese Foie Gras has.

Calories- 250 (220 from fat)

Total Fat- 24 g

Saturated Fat- 7 g

Cholesterol- 210mg

Sodium-410 mg

Total Carbohydrate- 2g

Sugars- 1g

Protein- 6g

Vitamin A and Iron

Rich in sodium levels, it is not frequently recommended for high blood pressure patients. When it comes to consumption patterns, it is a delicacy and should not be regularly consumed. Even they are high in calories, yet healthy. They lower down the bad cholesterol in the blood and save your veins and arteries from bad cholesterol deposits.

Like too many chocolates can spoil your health, likewise the Foie Gras excess consumption can adversely affect your health. The consumption should be in a moderate and fixed amount. Pay attention to the quantity and potions you consume. It is best complemented with French wine. As far as a daily higher nutrient percentage is concerned; a normal portion gives 530% of Vitamin A compared to other nutrients.

Goose Vs Duck Foie Gras: Which Tastes Better?

It is a big battle for the Foie Gras lovers as to which of them tastes best. However, there is no perfect answer to it. There is one basic difference between the two. Where the goose foie gras has smoothness and a buttery-like flavor, the duck foie gras has an intense game-like flavor. There is no single judgment to it. It depends on who you ask and what they have tasted.

Sometimes it is tough to distinguish between the canned fatty liver of a duck or geese. However, the majority supports duck foie gras as it is easy to cook and takes less time than the goose foie gras. The dishes made with duck and goose fresh liver have a creamy and silky texture.

It is a fine art to cook them with perfection. They are also available in refrigerated forms that are fresh to consume for 10 days after purchase. You can make amazing dishes that treat your guests with a royal lunch/dinner. You can relish Foie Gras Gourmet dishes in many parts of the world. India, Denmark, Germany, Poland, and the UK have banned its production or import.

When to Include Foie Gras In Your Diet?

There is no certain recommendation by dieticians or doctors to include it in your meal. It is an exotic dish that you can have in Michelin restaurants. It cannot be included or replaced like meal replacement shakes. If you want a change in your tastebud and love to try extraordinary dishes on your table, it is a perfect choice.

Have you tasted such an inventive dish with an eye-catching appearance, taste, and texture? If not, you deserve to have it as it has a balanced meal for a healthy and nutritious body.